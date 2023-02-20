Texas A&M is back in the Associated men’s college basketball poll at No. 25 after a pair of impressive victories.

The Aggies (20-7, 12-2 SEC), who were 24th for a week in November, defeated Arkansas 62-56 and Missouri 69-60 last week to stretch its winning streak to five. A&M also is 25th in the USA Today/coaches’ poll, holding the spot it had last week.

A&M will play Tennessee at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Reed Arena. The Vols are ranked 11th by AP and 13th by the coaches.

ESPN.com’s Joe Lunardi has eight SEC teams in his mock 68-team NCAA tournament bracket. He has Alabama as the overall top seed and Tennessee is a No. 3 seed via his latest tweet. He has Mississippi State among his last four teams in.

In Lunardi’s last full bracket on Friday he had the Aggies as a No. 7 seed, but that was before the victory at Missouri. The Other SEC teams’ seeds were No. 8 Auburn, No. 8 Missouri, No. 10 Arkansas and No. 11 Kentucky.

Houston is No. 1 in the AP poll for the third time this season. The Cougars, riding a seven-game winning streak, jumped over Alabama. UH spent two weeks in November and December and had another two-week stint last month.

“This is my fourth year coaching these guys. We've developed a really good program here,” said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, referring to his veteran leaders that went to a Final Four two years ago and the Elite Eight last season. “But the emphasis is ‘we have.’ One person doesn't do it. I'm proud of our program. I'm proud of everyone in it.”

The Crimson Tide dropped only one spot after losing to Tennessee and routing Georgia in their lone week at No. 1.

UCLA remained at No. 4 while Purdue slid two spots to round out of the top five.

“We're not as good a basketball team, from a tactical standpoint, as last year's basketball team yet,” said Jayhawks coach Bill Self, whose team is trying to become the first back-to-back national champions since Florida in 2006 and '07. “From a competitive standpoint, this team is an equivalent, or on par, with that team.”

That was evident Saturday, when the Jayhawks rallied from 17 down to beat No. 9 Baylor 87-71 in Allen Fieldhouse.

Virginia was at No. 6 after beating Louisville and Notre Dame last week. Arizona was seventh while Texas fell two spots to eighth after losing to Texas Tech and needing overtime to beat Oklahoma. The Bears held their spot while Marquette moved into the top 10 for the first time since Feb. 25, 2019.

The Volunteers dropped to No. 11 after following up their win over Alabama with a loss to Kentucky. Gonzaga, Miami and Kansas State were next, with Saint Mary's giving the West Coast Conference two teams in the top 15.

Northwestern entered the poll for the first time in more than two years at No. 21 after following its upset of Purdue two weeks ago with wins over the Hoosiers and Iowa. San Diego State, Iowa State, TCU and A&M.

Northwestern, winner of five straight, and the Aggies entered the poll at the expense of North Carolina State and Florida Atlantic. The Wolfpack lost to Syracuse on Tuesday and the Owls lost to Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv

1. Houston (48) 25-2 1534 2

2. Alabama (7) 23-4 1448 1

3. Kansas (7) 22-5 1409 5

4. UCLA 23-4 1363 4

5. Purdue 24-4 1294 3

6. Virginia 21-4 1228 7

7. Arizona 24-4 1213 8

8. Texas 21-6 1083 6

9. Baylor 20-7 1013 9

10. Marquette 21-6 968 11

11. Tennessee 20-7 887 10

12. Gonzaga 23-5 856 13

13. Miami 22-5 833 15

14. Kansas St 20-7 666 12

15. Saint Mary's 24-5 650 17

16. Xavier 20-7 563 16

17. Indiana 19-8 539 14

18. UConn 20-7 440 20

19. Creighton 18-9 361 18

20. Providence 20-7 350 24

21. Northwestern 20-7 349 -

22. San Diego St. 21-5 336 21

23. Iowa St. 17-9 309 19

24. TCU 18-9 162 22

25. Texas A&M 20-7 125 -

Others receiving votes: NC State 54, Pittsburgh 34, Oral Roberts 14, Maryland 14, Kentucky 12, Boise St. 12, FAU 6, Arkansas 6, Coll of Charleston 4, Missouri 3, Duke 3, Southern Miss 3, Illinois 2, Kent St. 2, Oklahoma St. 1, Nevada 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Houston (24) 25-2 791 2

2. Alabama (6) 23-4 753 1

3. UCLA 23-4 716 4

4. Kansas (1) 22-5 693 7

5. Purdue 24-4 669 3

6. Virginia (1) 21-4 638 6

7. Arizona 24-4 607 8

8. Texas 21-6 588 5

9. Marquette 21-6 515 10

10. Baylor 20-7 512 9

11. Miami (Fla.) 22-5 437 13

12. Gonzaga 23-5 431 12

13. Tennessee 20-7 398 11

14. Saint Mary's 24-5 349 17

15. Xavier 20-7 309 16

16. Kansas State 20-7 299 14

17. Indiana 19-8 288 15

18. Providence 20-7 226 21

19. Creighton 18-9 225 19

20. San Diego State 21-5 180 20

21. Iowa State 17-9 174 18

22. Northwestern 20-7 148 26

23. Connecticut 20-7 128 23

24. North Carolina State 21-7 93 22

25. Texas A&M 20-7 87 25

Dropped Out: No. 24 TCU (18-9).

Others receiving votes: TCU (18-9) 64; Florida Atlantic (24-3) 14; Duke (19-8) 13; Pittsburgh (19-8) 13; Maryland (18-9) 10; Kentucky (18-9) 8; Boise State (21-6) 6; Oral Roberts (25-4) 6; Iowa (17-10) 4; Texas Tech (15-12) 4; Auburn (18-9) 2; Oklahoma State (16-11) 1, Rutgers (17-10) 1.