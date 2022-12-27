Texas A&M corrects nagging errors in 64-52 win over Northwestern State

Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams’ postgame message was simple: dance to Bruno Mars’ “Treasure” and pray.

After a rough start to the game, the final 30 minutes of play from the Aggies in a 64-52 victory over Northwestern State was a model for how Williams wants his team to move forward.

“It wasn’t fun to be a part of, because it was such a grind, but, in many respects, in the last 30 minutes, there were a lot of toxins flushed out and a lot of sensitivity flushed out, because everybody realized that’s what you have to do in order to win this game,” Williams said.

A&M (7-5) fell behind by 15 in the first half as its defense tried to make sense of a plodding Demon offense that used every second of the shot clock. A 13-2 Northwestern State run pushed its lead to a peak 27-12 scoreline, coming off back-to-back 3-pointers by the Demons (8-5).

Ultimately, 75% of Northwestern State’s points came via 3-pointers.

After that run, the Aggies put more defensive pressure on the Demon guards setting up the play, which ultimately effected the shot, Williams said.

“I think some of the dribbles were a little bit more contested in what we were doing defensively over the last 30 minutes,” Williams said. “I’m not saying we got into their legs. They’re really, really good players and they’re very potent offensively, but I do think that the fight prior to the shot affected the shot.”

The game ended with 59 possessions, the fewest the Aggies have played this season and among the fewest in Williams’ four seasons.

“I thought we valued the possessions very well,” forward Henry Coleman III said. “Credit to the guards who were slowing down the pace for us and made sure that we were taking the right shots at the right time.”

A&M closed out the first half on a 16-6 run, with Coleman getting 10 of the points as the guards made a point of getting him the ball. He finished with a season-high 24 points, paired with seven rebounds.

The Aggies put pressure on the rim, attempting to ensure at least a shot at free throws if not a high-percentage layup. The Aggies hit 21 of 27 from the charity stripe, making up 33% of their points. The Aggies’ 78% clip from the line was their third highest of the season.

“We did a really good job of putting pressure on the rim,” Williams said. “Twenty-one made free throws. That’s really, really good. That was the difference.”

A 14-3 run to start the second half pushed the Aggies out to a six-point lead. Northwestern State made six field goals in the second half, all of which came from behind the 3-point line.

The Demons attempted 60 shots for the game, 40 of which were behind the arc. Only five of their made field goals were within the 3-point line. Of the 60 total attempts, 55 came from the trio of DeMarcus Sharp, Isaac Haney and Ja’Monta Black, all of which played the complete 40 minutes of the game.

“That’s a statistical anomaly. You’ve never seen that game. You’ve never watched that game in your life statistically,” Williams said.

The Aggies entered Tuesday’s game ranked ninth in the country in field goal attempt percentage at the rim at 41%. However, A&M ranked 303rd in at the rim field goal percentage at 59.1%.

Tuesday, the Aggies went 17 for 27 at the rim, a marked improvement from their most recent stretch. Coleman finished 7 for 9 at the rim, with his two misses going against Demon 7-foot-3 center Jordan Wilmore. Guard Tyrece Radford, who had especially seen struggles in what had been one of the strengths of his game, went 7 for 7 at the rim.

Radford posted 21 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

Williams also slimmed down his rotation, giving Coleman, Radford and guard Dexter Dennis all more than 33 minutes.

“We made adjustments and it starts with us as a team, minus the coaches and the rest of the staff,” Radford said. “We took that approach as a team. So, as far as that part, it may be fixed.”

The Aggies also out-rebounded the Demons 45-30, pulling down 15 offensive rebounds that became 17 points.

The trio of Haney, Sharp and Black recorded 16, 15 and 15 points, respectively, hitting a combined 12 3-pointers.

While it might have been a rock fight, Williams said it was exactly the game his team needed coming off a two-game losing streak and the Christmas break.

“We didn’t need to win a blowout,” Williams said. “We needed to win in the ways that we have lost and the ways we have lost have been, when you have to get a stop, we have it. When you have to get a rebound, we have it. When you have to make a layup, we have it. So I think it was a great growth opportunity.”