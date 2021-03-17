Texas A&M center Kevin Marfo has entered transfer portal

Texas A&M center and graduate transfer Kevin Marfo has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, A&M confirmed Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8, 247-pound center averaged 2.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game for the Aggies.

Utilizing the extra year of eligibility granted to winter sports athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marfo will attend his fourth school should a program sign him.

Prior to the 2020-21 season, Marfo transferred to A&M after playing two seasons at Quinnipiac. He began his career at George Washington and transferred to Quinnipiac after his freshman year, using a redshirt in his second season.

In the season prior to joining the Aggies, Marfo led the nation in rebounding, averaging 13.3 per game.

Marfo’s impact was minimal as he tried to fill the shoes left by Josh Nebo. He split time with sophomore Jonathan Aku and walk-on Luke McGee and started eight games. Aku started 10 games and averaged 14.4 minutes.

Due to in-person recruiting restrictions, Marfo never visited A&M and had limited contact with the coaching staff. Still, he said the relationship he built with Williams initially attracted him to A&M.