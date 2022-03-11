 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M beats fourth-ranked Auburn, 67-62

celebrate

Texas A&M players, including guard Manny Obaseki (35) carry Hassan Diarra (5) off the court after the team defeated Auburn in the quarterfinals of the  Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament Friday in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. – Texas A&M jumped to an early lead en route to a 67-62 victory over top-seeded and fourth-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament on Friday.

A&M (22-11) advances to play the LSU-Arkansas winner in the semifinals Saturday.

A&M’s Tyrece Radford scored 19 points, hitting 5 of 6 3-pointers. Quenton Jackson added 17, hitting 7 of 9 at the free-throw line. Jackson hit free throws late and along with a dunk.

The victory pushed A&M up to the top of the next four out in ESPN.com’s Joe Lunardi’s mock 68-team NCAA tournament bracket.

A&M shot 44% from the field (25 of 57), including 8 of 16 on 3-pointers, while Auburn shot only 30% from the field (21 of 69), including 9 of 36 from 3-point range.

Jabari Smith led Auburn in scoring with 17 points. Walker Kessler added 16 and Wendell Green Jr. 15. 

