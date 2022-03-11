Texas A&M beats fourth-ranked Auburn, 67-62

TAMPA, Fla. – Texas A&M jumped to an early lead en route to a 67-62 victory over top-seeded and fourth-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament on Friday.

A&M (22-11) advances to play the LSU-Arkansas winner in the semifinals Saturday.

A&M’s Tyrece Radford scored 19 points, hitting 5 of 6 3-pointers. Quenton Jackson added 17, hitting 7 of 9 at the free-throw line. Jackson hit free throws late and along with a dunk.

The victory pushed A&M up to the top of the next four out in ESPN.com’s Joe Lunardi’s mock 68-team NCAA tournament bracket.

A&M shot 44% from the field (25 of 57), including 8 of 16 on 3-pointers, while Auburn shot only 30% from the field (21 of 69), including 9 of 36 from 3-point range.

Jabari Smith led Auburn in scoring with 17 points. Walker Kessler added 16 and Wendell Green Jr. 15.