Texas A&M basketball's Emanuel Miller, Cashius McNeilly enter transfer portal

Texas A&M men’s basketball leading scorer Emanuel Miller and redshirt freshman guard Cashius McNeilly have entered the transfer portal, the program confirmed Friday.

Miller led the team in scoring and rebounds last season, averaging 16.2 points and 8.2 boards per game last season. He was one of the Aggies few consistent scoring options in head coach Buzz Williams’ second season. The Aggies finished with an 8-10 record, 2-8 in Southeastern Conference play.

In two seasons in Aggieland, the Scarborough, Ontario native averaged 27.2 minutes, 9.9 points and seven rebounds, growing into the offensive leadership roll in his second season.

McNeilly, also from Scarborough, did not suit up for a game with the Aggies, but was widely regarded as the best shooter on the A&M roster. In his freshman season, McNeilly took a medical redshirt. Due to COVID-19 concerns, he opted out of last season.

McNeilly was a 247sports.com four-star prospect and is the nephew of associate head coach Jamie McNeilly.