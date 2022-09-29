Texas A&M basketball teams to host three luncheons this fall

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams will hold luncheons on Oct. 13, Nov. 15 and Dec. 14 this fall at noon in the third-floor ballroom at Reed Arena. Luncheons are $25 each or three for $65. Tickets must be purchased online at 12thMan.com. For questions, contact men’s basketball administrative coordinator Landry Moffett at lmoffett@athletics.tamu.edu or 979-845-4531.