Texas A&M basketball team head into NIT second-round matchup back on routine

There is a strict rhythm by which Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams lives his life. During the basketball season, almost every minute is meticulously scheduled a month in advance. That process includes laying out the times for all of his team’s activities.

For several reasons, A&M’s schedule has been in a state of chaos over the last two weeks. Only now as the Aggies (20-14) prepare for a National Invitation Tournament second-round matchup against Oregon do they feel like they have regained control of their routine.

“There’s just man hours that you can’t detract from,” Williams said.

A&M will host Oregon (20-14) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Reed Arena. General admission is free with free parking in all 100 lots courtesy of the A&M athletics department.

On Friday, A&M held its first full practice since March 1, the day it left for the Southeastern Conference tournament. The Aggies held a limited practice the day before their first game at the event in Tampa, Florida then played four games in four consecutive days, a run that Williams has not experienced in his 15-year career, he said.

“We’re in the little bitty hotel room, and the rhythm or the routine or the rituals, it’s kind of all of it ... [assistant coach Steve Roccaforte] always says it’s tedious,” Williams said.

On tired legs and drained emotions, the Aggies learned that they did not make the NCAA tournament but would instead be one of four No. 1 seeds in the NIT. After the team arrived home from the SEC tournament at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Williams held a team meeting in his office and did an impromptu preparation for Alcorn State, a game that would tip off a day and a half later. Williams said he had no knowledge of the Braves but simply went over internal expectations. He then sent his team home with a day off Monday to recover physically and emotionally. The next time they discussed the game was a game day scouting report given by Williams’ staff hours before tip.

“I said, ‘Guys, I don’t think we can do anything tomorrow,’” Williams said. “‘I think if we do anything tomorrow, it detracts from us having some level of energy on Tuesday.’”

The Aggies looked physically and emotionally spent during the first half against Alcorn State with the teams tied 27-27 at halftime. But A&M more resembled a team suited for a top seed in the consolation tournament during the second half of the 74-62 victory.

An emotional statement read by Williams after the game reopened the wounds of missing the NCAA tournament’s field of 68 and drained the emotions one last time. A&M’s players declined to comment on the missed opportunity, leaving Williams to unleash a nearly eight-minute monologue calling to question the system by which teams are selected.

“I am so sad for all the young men in our program, especially those who decided to stay at Texas A&M with their COVID year of eligibility,” a tearful Williams said Tuesday.

A&M then used Wednesday as one last day to recover without practice or meetings. It was also time to let go of the week and a half prior and begin to focus on the task ahead.

“I’m thankful for the run we had in Tampa, and when you’re in the midst of that, there’s so much adrenaline, adrenaline that’s helping you emotionally and adrenaline that’s helping you physically ... and then the emotion of all that came with it, good and bad, to play our fifth game in six days,” Williams said. “Wednesday, I didn’t do anything. I physically couldn’t. Your body just aches. Some of it’s the adrenal flush. You’re just kaput. Started coming back around a little bit yesterday.”

A&M began preparing Friday for an Oregon squad that likes to run and is fundamentally sound, Williams said. Both teams share one common opponent of Oregon State, which the Ducks defeated twice 78-76 and 78-56. A&M beat Oregon State 83-73.

The Ducks’ top scorer, guard Will Richardson, hasn’t played since March 5 and did not play in the Ducks’ 83-72 first-round NIT win over Utah State due to non-COVID-19 related illness.

With a routine-heavy program back in its normal rhythm, Williams said he believes his team is reinvigorated to continue a run toward Madison Square Garden.

“I think our guys have been mature about how they’ve handled it,” Williams said. “And I think as coaches, we’ve probably been accountable in how we’ve tried to walk the thin line of what’s right and wrong. I think we’re back going now.”

