Texas A&M basketball team beats No. 25 Alabama for first win of season over ranked team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As several Texas A&M men’s basketball players made their way off the court, subbed out with less than a minute left, they were met with a big smile and long embrace from head coach Buzz Williams.
The Aggies were on their way to beating No. 25 Alabama 87-71 for their first victory over a ranked team this season.
“I feel like it’s a weight off our shoulders,” A&M guard Tyrece Radford said. “Right now we’re just living in the moment. Don’t move too fast or move too slow.”
Nothing was slow about the Aggies’ effort Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. A&M (19-11, 8-9) forced 19 Alabama turnovers that created 29 points.
But the missing equation for A&M often has been its inability to rebound on defense. A&M entered the game ranked second-to-last in the Southeastern Conference in defensive rebounds per game, but the Aggies held the SEC’s best offensive rebounding team to just six offensive boards and two second-chance points.
The Aggies also shot 14 of 15 from the free-throw line, completing a sweep on Williams’ trio of key statistical categories for the season: defensive rebounding percentage, turnover percentage and free throw percentage.
“Not trying to be a prophet, but [that’s] right,” Williams said.
Radford and guard Quenton Jackson created problems for Alabama’s defense. Jackson netted a game-high 28 points for his fifth 20-point game this season. Radford scored a season-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals.
A&M beat a team ranked in the NCAA’s NET quadrant I at the time of the game for the first time in eight chances. After weathering an eight-game losing streak earlier this season that included two quadrant III losses to South Carolina and Missouri, the win left Jackson at a loss for words.
“It means a lot, just because of everything we’ve been through in the past couple of weeks,” Jackson said. “The way we’ve been able to persevere and kind of make light of a bad situation just shows how much this team loves to fight. It’s real emotional when you put in so much work and so much effort and you can’t get rewarded for it. So to finally be rewarded for our efforts, it’s hard to speak about it.”
An 8-0 run in the middle of the first half, which included four points from both Jackson and Radford, pushed the Aggies to their largest lead of the frame at 17-12. But a barrage of Crimson Tide 3-pointers gave Alabama (19-11, 9-8) a 40-37 lead at halftime.
Alabama shot 38.5% from behind the arc in the first half, including 3 for 6 from guard Jaden Shackelford. The junior posted a team-high 16 points.
Closing out defensively on long-distance shots was a focus at halftime, Radford said, and the Aggies slowed Alabama’s 3-point game to a near halt in the second half. Until the Tide sank two 3-pointers in the final four minutes, they were shooting as low as 12% from behind the arc in the second half.
“Nobody took it to heart,” Radford said of Alabama’s first-half shooting performance. “We already knew everything might not be going perfect, but it’s about what you catch on to and how you handled it.”
Radford and Jackson combined for 27 points in the second half, four behind the 31 Alabama posted as a team. A&M overall shot 63.3% from the field in the second half.
With Wednesday’s win, the Aggies have three quadrant I victories, including a neutral site win over Notre Dame and a home win against Arkansas. The latter two teams rose into quadrant I in the last two weeks.
With an NIT berth all but locked up, the Aggies hope they are four or five wins away from punching a ticket into the NCAA tournament.
“Hopefully it puts us in good standing,” Jackson said. “I want to play in March. I have to play in March. Whatever that takes to do, we need to do it.”