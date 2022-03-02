Texas A&M basketball team beats No. 25 Alabama for first win of season over ranked team

Closing out defensively on long-distance shots was a focus at halftime, Radford said, and the Aggies slowed Alabama’s 3-point game to a near halt in the second half. Until the Tide sank two 3-pointers in the final four minutes, they were shooting as low as 12% from behind the arc in the second half.

“Nobody took it to heart,” Radford said of Alabama’s first-half shooting performance. “We already knew everything might not be going perfect, but it’s about what you catch on to and how you handled it.”

Radford and Jackson combined for 27 points in the second half, four behind the 31 Alabama posted as a team. A&M overall shot 63.3% from the field in the second half.

With Wednesday’s win, the Aggies have three quadrant I victories, including a neutral site win over Notre Dame and a home win against Arkansas. The latter two teams rose into quadrant I in the last two weeks.

With an NIT berth all but locked up, the Aggies hope they are four or five wins away from punching a ticket into the NCAA tournament.

“Hopefully it puts us in good standing,” Jackson said. “I want to play in March. I have to play in March. Whatever that takes to do, we need to do it.”

