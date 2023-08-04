The Texas A&M men’s basketball players felt like they had a score to settle.

Seeking revenge for a first-round exit in the 2023 NCAA tournament is a goal for the distant future, but this retribution was a little closer to home. On Friday, the Aggie players took on their coaching staff in a softball game for head coach Buzz Williams’ charity, Buzz’s Bunch, which supports children with special needs. After a summer of weekly competitions between the coaching staff and players, which included paintball and pickle ball, Friday’s matchup at Davis Diamond was the last opportunity for the players to earn a win against the previously undefeated coaches.

“We came out here with vengeance on our mind, revenge on our mind. We’re trying to get this so we can talk a lot of trash,” guard Wade Taylor IV said.

At the moment of Taylor’s comment, the game was already well in hand as the players coasted to a 21-9 win over the coaches, highlighted by a pair of home runs by new transfer Jace Carter.

But the real winners were the numerous families of children with special needs who spilled onto the grass at the home of the Aggie softball team to take pictures with their favorite players and shake Williams’ hand.

Williams and the team will officially welcome those families and their children to Buzz’s Bunch camp on Saturday at Reed Arena. Williams has hosted the camp, which is the highlight date for his charity, dating back to his time as head coach at Marquette and Virginia Tech.

“Many of the families that traveled from Virginia and traveled from Wisconsin, they make a weekend out of it,” Williams said. “Cory and I were trying to think of a way to, instead of meeting each family individually, just how can we all go to one place and how can we include our players and make it fun? So I thought this turned out a little better than I thought.”

Friday’s festivities began with a ceremonial first pitch thrown by TNT’s “Inside the NBA” anchor Ernie Johnson, a close friend of Williams. Johnson has a tie to the charity, having adopted several children with special needs, Williams said.

“Ernie is one of the best human beings I’ve ever met,” Williams said.

Once the game began, the Aggie players who had a background in baseball looked the part. Forward Jaelyn Lee, who belted a home run of his own, sported a Atlanta Braves hat throughout the game. Taylor zoomed around the bases in a pair of rubber-soled baseball cleats. The Lancaster native said he gave up the sport in high school in favor of basketball.

“I had to stop in high school,” Taylor said, adding that he hadn’t swung a baseball bat in about three years. “I had to pick which one. I chose basketball, thank God. I think that worked out.”

Forward Henry Coleman won the baseball fashion show, sporting a long pair of bright white baseball pants and metal-spiked cleats. It is impossible to find baseball pants that long on a rack, Coleman said, so he wore his high school pants.

Coleman ripped a line drive up the middle in one of the several instances the players made Williams jump out of the way of impending pain as the head coach served as the all-time pitcher. No player in particular scared him, but Williams said forward Solomon Washington definitely impressed him.

Washington was the first player to launch a home run Friday.

“I couldn’t believe Solo was as good as he was,” Williams said. “Obviously, a great athlete, but sometimes his hand-eye coordination in pickle ball and some of the other things we do as a team, it didn’t always translate. I couldn’t believe he was as good as he was.”

Washington claimed he called his shot well before the game.

“I literally told everyone on my team, even the staff members, I said, ‘If Coach Buzz throws it my way, it’s going to the U Club [town homes beyond the fence],’” Washington said. “That’s exactly the way it was. I just got a text message saying they just saw a ball hit somebody’s car at U Club, and now I have to pay for it. I’m very sorry to whoever’s car it was.”

Aggie forward Hayden Hefner also blasted a home run, even pausing in the batter’s box to watch it sail over the fence in center. The last time he played an organized diamond sport came in the sixth grade, he said.

“I would say [the celebration] came naturally,” Hefner said. “It was a bit of the dramatics. Hit it over the center-field wall, you’ve got to look at it. You’ve got to admire that work.”

Coleman put grass stains on his pants when he ended the final inning by securing a diving catch in left field. The players then stormed over to the coaches’ dugout to rub in the victory before both sides shared hugs and high fives.

“Our players were a lot better players than I thought the would be,” Williams said. “But they had fun and we appreciate the people that came. I don’t know if it’s something that we’ll keep doing, but it was a good first try for sure.”