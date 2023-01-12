The Texas A&M baseball team will host its second annual First Pitch Banquet at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field. Tickets are $125, and VIP tables seating up to 10 are $2,500. Purchases can be made online at the following link: https://aggi.es/3X1yNOI. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the event beginning at 7 p.m.
Texas A&M baseball team to host First Pitch Banquet on Feb. 11
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
