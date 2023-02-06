Recently, the Aggie men’s basketball coaching staff ran three series of game clips for forwards Henry Coleman III and Julius Marble.

The film session showed instances where the players took good shots, as well as when they attempted poor shots. For Coleman, the real emphasis was the times the junior could have attacked the rim, but elected to pass.

Aggressiveness at the rim has been a focus for Coleman over the last stretch of conference play, which has aided in a pair of 18-point games and a 15-point performance against Georgia. He currently leads the Aggies in double-doubles with four, good enough for seventh in the Southeastern Conference, three of which have come in conference play.

“Arkansas was a big game where you started to see him be more aggressive — Vanderbilt, too, where he was getting some good shots,” Marble said. “We need him to be aggressive, because he opens it up for us. He opens it up for everybody to get better shots, because they have to worry about him too as a scoring threat.”

In league play, Coleman has increased his field-goal percentage at the rim from 59.5% to 63.8%, according to CBB Analytics. At Reed Arena, he’s shooting 66.2% at the rim, which is crucial as the Aggies (16-7, 8-2) will host NET 30th-ranked Auburn (17-6, 7-3) at 6 p.m., Tuesday, looking to sweep the season’s series.

Coleman is working his way up to Marble, who has posted a 71% clip at the rim this season, according to CBB Analytics.

“[Marble’s] really comfortable with the ball in his hands,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “Really comfortable over either shoulder. Henry is going to turn over a shoulder, obviously, but he plays more with his eyes immediately to the rim. So, that’s a different type of finish and we’ve been really committed to that in our skill work in the mornings.”

After film study on the day before a game, A&M’s forwards do individual work that consists of only post drills against coaches with pads, to simulate the physicality that takes place at the rim. The addition of these drills has produced improvement, Williams said.

“I thought that Henry’s finishes against Georgia were a great trend, relative to what he did at Arkansas, because we need that from both of those guys,” Williams said.

Offensive rebounding is where Coleman has continued to be a force for the Aggies. He ranks 10th in the SEC in offensive rebounds per game at 2.26 and is behind only teammate Andersson Garcia (17.3%) in offensive rebounding percentage (11.4%) in SEC games, per CBB Analytics.

Though Coleman shot 41% from the field with 10 misses against Arkansas, he posted a season-high 15 rebounds, including seven on the offensive boards.

Auburn has allowed teams a 31% offensive rebounding percentage against them this season, which ranks 283rd in the nation.

“I think we had [20] offensive rebounds in Arkansas and Henry was maybe as good as he’s ever been in that regard,” Williams said.

As Marble stated, having Coleman’s offensive presence allows the game to open up for others on the floor for the Aggies. In A&M’s win at Auburn on Jan. 25, guard Tyrece Radford netted 30 points, ahead of Wade Taylor IV’s 15. Marble said he hopes more good play from Radford can open up opportunities in the post for he and Coleman.

“It should, because Boots is such a great player, they should scout him this time and be mindful of that, because he had 30 points last time,” Marble said. “I’m sure they’re scouting him this time and it should open up for everybody, not just me. I think last time me and Henry combined for [16] points and that doesn’t happen too often for us.”

NOTES — Since the beginning of the calendar year, BartTorvik.com rates the Aggies as the fourth-best team in the country, with adjusted defensive efficiency of 90.7 (11th in country) and adjusted offensive efficiency of 117.1 (15th in country). … The A&M athletic department encourages fans to arrive early for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. tipoff, due to traffic congestion that is possible as students leave Reed Arena parking after the conclusion of classes.