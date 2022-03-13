Tennessee beats Texas A&M in SEC championship game

TAMPA, Fla. — Tennessee ended Texas A&M’s run through the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament by scoring the game’s first 14 points in rolling to a 65-50 victory in the championship game.

The eighth-seeded Aggies (23-12) had won three games in three days, but were overwhelmed by the ninth-ranked Vols (26-7) who hit 12 of 28 3-pointers (43%) and held the Aggies to their fewest points of the season.

A&M hit only 16 of 51 field goals (16 of 51), including 4 of 19 on 3-pointers.

A&M had its seven-game winning streak snapped, but did enough at the SEC tournament to make the NCAA tournament, according to ESPN.com’s Joe Lunardi who had the Aggies among the last four teams in the field heading into Sunday's action.

Junior guard Tyrece Radford led A&M with 13 points, but hit only 4 of 14 shots. Sophomore forward Henry Coleman III added 12 points, hitting 5 of 7.

Junior guard Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee in scoring with 17 points, hitting 4 of 9 3-pointers and all five free throws. Junior guard Josiah-Jordan James had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. James hit 6 of 16 field goals, including 3 of 7 on 3-pointers. Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, hitting 4 of 7 3-pointers. Graduate John Fulkerson added 12 rebounds and eight points.