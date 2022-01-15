Strong second half carries Texas A&M men's basketball team over Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A strong second half carried the Texas A&M men’s basketball team to a 67-64 victory over the Missouri Tigers in Southeastern Conference action Saturday afternoon in front of 7,989 at Mizzou Arena.
A&M (15-2, 4-0) missed its first 13 shots and trailed by 10 points at halftime but rallied for its eighth straight victory. The Aggies shot a sizzling 51.7% from the field (15 of 29) in the second half and also hit 11 of 15 free throws while turning the ball over only five times.
“I thought in the second half we were much more disciplined in our approach,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said on the SEC Network. “We got to the bonus way faster. I thought that was the difference in the game.”
Marcus Williams gave A&M its first lead at 57-56 by hitting a layup with 4 minutes, 47 second left. That capped an 8-0 run by the Aggies, which included layups by Quenton Jackson and Hassan Diarra along with two free throws by Williams.
Missouri (7-9, 1-3) regained a one-point lead twice, but the Aggies took the lead for good at 63-61 on a layup by Tyrece Radford with 62 seconds left. The Tigers’ Kobe Brown missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw with 51 seconds left, allowing the Aggies to push their lead to 65-61 on two free throws by Andre Gordon with 31 seconds left.
Missouri pulled within 65-64 on a 3-pointer by Jarron Coleman with six seconds left after A&M’s Marcus Williams missed two free throws. But Diarra hit two free throws with three seconds left, and the Aggie defense prevented Missouri from even attempting a 3-pointer to keep A&M unbeaten atop the SEC standings with fourth-ranked Auburn (16-1, 5-0).
“I thought the resolve and resilience we played with in the second half [was] completely different,” Buzz Williams said.
Henry Coleman III led A&M in scoring with 18 points. Radford added 13, Marcus Williams 10 and Diarra and Que Jackson each added nine.
Jarron Coleman led Missouri with 14 points. DaJuan Gordon and Javon Pickett each scored 11. Brown, the reigning SEC player of the week, had seven points and nine rebounds. He was saddled with four fouls and limited to 24 minutes.
A&M won the game at the free-throw line, hitting 15 of 22 compared to Missouri’s 10 of 15.
“Our free throws really helped us and pulled us through toward the end,” Henry Coleman said.
Missouri shot 47% from the field (25 of 53), but the Tigers had 17 turnovers, 11 of them in the second half when A&M turned up the defensive pressure.
“Listen, that second half was just uncharacteristic turnovers,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “I think they scored like seven points. We were up 10 and they scored like seven points. Two of them were breakdowns on our part, especially on things that you spend a lot of time practicing on. But give those guys credit for winning the game.”
The Aggies trailed 12-0 before Marcus Williams hit a layup with 11:07 left in the first half. Radford’s 3-pointer with five minutes left drew A&M within 22-17, but the Tigers closed the half with a 12-7 run for a 34-24 lead.
“I thought Missouri was much more physical than we were in the first 20 minutes,” Buzz Williams said. “I thought they played way harder.”
A&M turned the tables in the second half in a big way.
“We weren’t playing with a lot of energy. We weren’t playing with a lot of fight,” Henry Coleman said. “I don’t think it was an Xs and Os thing.”
A&M outrebounded Missouri 38-34 and had a 14-4 edge in second-chance points. Buzz Williams said not allowing the Tigers second-chance opportunities was another key to victory.
“For a team as inexperienced as we are, I hope it’s something we can learn from and build from,” Buzz Williams said.
NOTES — A&M is on its longest win streak since winning nine straight in 2015-16. ... A&M will host 18th-ranked Kentucky (14-3, 4-1) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Wildcats beat No. 22 Tennessee 107-79 on Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. ... Former Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall died at 93 on Saturday morning. Hall succeeded Adolph Rupp as Kentucky’s head coach and led the Wildcats to the 1978 national championship.