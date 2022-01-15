Strong second half carries Texas A&M men's basketball team over Missouri

“Listen, that second half was just uncharacteristic turnovers,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “I think they scored like seven points. We were up 10 and they scored like seven points. Two of them were breakdowns on our part, especially on things that you spend a lot of time practicing on. But give those guys credit for winning the game.”

The Aggies trailed 12-0 before Marcus Williams hit a layup with 11:07 left in the first half. Radford’s 3-pointer with five minutes left drew A&M within 22-17, but the Tigers closed the half with a 12-7 run for a 34-24 lead.

“I thought Missouri was much more physical than we were in the first 20 minutes,” Buzz Williams said. “I thought they played way harder.”

A&M turned the tables in the second half in a big way.

“We weren’t playing with a lot of energy. We weren’t playing with a lot of fight,” Henry Coleman said. “I don’t think it was an Xs and Os thing.”

A&M outrebounded Missouri 38-34 and had a 14-4 edge in second-chance points. Buzz Williams said not allowing the Tigers second-chance opportunities was another key to victory.