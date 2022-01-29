South Carolina men's basketball team runs over Texas A&M 74-63

The engine that propels the South Carolina men’s basketball team never stops.
With 40 seconds left and Gamecock guard Erik Stevenson at the line to hit two game-icing free throws, head coach Frank Martin was nose to nose with guard Devin Carter issuing an expletive-laced tirade for a lack of effort on the last play.
That ceaseless motor ran over Texas A&M 74-63 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena, putting the Aggies’ hopes at an NCAA tournament berth in serious jeopardy.
South Carolina (13-7, 4-4) entered the game No. 107 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, which means the Aggies (15-6, 4-4) added their first loss of the season to a NET quadrant III opponent to a resume that contains no quadrant I wins.
The Aggies shot a season-low 34.4% from the field. They also hit just 5 of 25 from 3-point range, and combined with their last home game against Kentucky, the Aggies have shot just 12.8% from beyond the arc in back-to-back contests at Reed Arena. A&M entered the 64-58 loss to Kentucky as the Southeastern Conference’s top 3-point shooting team.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say that we got rattled,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. “We didn’t shoot a high percentage, but I wouldn’t necessarily say they were shots that we didn’t want to shoot.”
Individually, sophomore forward Henry Coleman III made the “tough guy” plays that Williams harped on throughout the week: controlling the glass, diving for loose balls and winning 50-50 chances. The Duke transfer recorded his first career double-double, scoring 10 points and pulling down a career-high 15 rebounds.
“I thought as a team, we played very, very hard,” Coleman said. “I thought we competed until even the end. Overall, we have to go back and look at it. I don’t think effort or competition or competing was a question tonight. I thought we competed on both ends of the floor.”
A&M senior forward Ethan Henderson matched Coleman’s effort, scoring a season-high nine points while tying a career high in rebounds with eight.
“I thought Ethan was the best he’s been all year,” Williams said. “That changes our team when we have some level of presence at the rim by our [center].”
Guard Andre Gordon paced the Aggies with 14 points, including a 3-for-7 night from behind the arc. Senior guard Quenton Jackson had 12 points, hitting 8 of 11 from the free-throw line.
A&M dominated the offensive glass to the tune of 20-13 but could only turn that into 12 second-chance points.
South Carolina, meanwhile, shot 9 for 19 from 3-point range, led by James Reese V’s 3-for-5 clip. He led all scorers with 20 points. Williams said his defense got into rotation issues on the Gamecock’s drives, which resulted in late closeouts on South Carolina’s shooters. Only 21% of South Carolina’s 3-pointers were properly contested, according to Williams.
The Aggies built a lead as high as 10 points early in the first half and took a four-point lead into halftime.
But a 17-1 Gamecock run during the second half gave the Aggies their first deficit of the game as they fell behind by as much as 12. A&M turned the ball over three times during that spell and fell victim to South Carolina’s speedy transition game on more than one occasion.
A&M managed to chip down South Carolina’s lead to six with two minutes remaining but hit only one field goal after that mark.
For the second straight home game, the student ends of Reed Arena were packed to the brim as part of the 9,079 overall attendance. As South Carolina taunted the students after leaving the court with a win, one student shouted, “Just wait until football season,” a sentiment that leaves to question just how much momentum the Aggies have lost in their current four-game skid.
For A&M’s players looking ahead to a tough matchup at No. 18 Tennessee on Tuesday, momentum begins with each new game.
“I think when you go in the SEC ... you have to prepare to win every game,” Coleman said. “I didn’t look at Kentucky or Arkansas differently than I looked at South Carolina. As a team, we prepared the same way. We’re going to continue to prepare the same way for Tennessee, too.”