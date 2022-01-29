South Carolina men's basketball team runs over Texas A&M 74-63

The Aggies built a lead as high as 10 points early in the first half and took a four-point lead into halftime.

But a 17-1 Gamecock run during the second half gave the Aggies their first deficit of the game as they fell behind by as much as 12. A&M turned the ball over three times during that spell and fell victim to South Carolina’s speedy transition game on more than one occasion.

A&M managed to chip down South Carolina’s lead to six with two minutes remaining but hit only one field goal after that mark.

For the second straight home game, the student ends of Reed Arena were packed to the brim as part of the 9,079 overall attendance. As South Carolina taunted the students after leaving the court with a win, one student shouted, “Just wait until football season,” a sentiment that leaves to question just how much momentum the Aggies have lost in their current four-game skid.

For A&M’s players looking ahead to a tough matchup at No. 18 Tennessee on Tuesday, momentum begins with each new game.

“I think when you go in the SEC ... you have to prepare to win every game,” Coleman said. “I didn’t look at Kentucky or Arkansas differently than I looked at South Carolina. As a team, we prepared the same way. We’re going to continue to prepare the same way for Tennessee, too.”

