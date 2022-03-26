'Shooting with Buzz' practices have helped build shots and relationships with A&M men's team

The gentle flick of Wade Taylor IV’s wrist followed a smooth and seemingly effortless catch and jump at the top of the arc. The ball whipped through the net with ease.

With a little wiggle of his hips Texas A&M head basketball coach Buzz Williams grooves with music playing out of a single portable speaker, complete with color-changing lights, at the base of the basket. Before each shot, he delivers a crisp pass to Taylor as a big smile stretches over the coach’s face.

It’s Friday before the Aggies leave for Madison Square Garden, but the vibe during “Shooting with Buzz” in the Cox-McFerrin Center for Basketball feels like the Sunday morning wistfully sung about in the Commodores 1977 hit “Easy.” The song echoed through the Aggie practice gym as each shot found its mark.

Over the summer, Williams devised a plan to use some of the four hours allowed for practice spending one-on-one time with each player on his roster, which contains seven transfers and four new freshman. The idea was to simply rebound while the player went through a course of timed shooting drills. What started as an offseason activity, known as “Shooting with Buzz,” was brought out of hibernation midway through the Aggies season and has been a key asset to the program’s journey to the National Invitation Tournament semifinals in New York City.

“It’s done magnificent things,” Taylor said.

The practice time, which was as much relational as tactical, took on a life of its own since June and has morphed into the easy-going, yet productive training day the Aggies undergo now.

“I wanted to try to figure out a way," Williams said, "coming off of COVID and all the protocols and having, in essence, a completely revamped roster – how could I find some time working, while at the same time not screaming, while, in an unspoken way, they know I’m trying to invest in their life and in their game?”

Each player must move their way through 18 shooting spots – some straight catch and shoot and some off of movement – and make 7 of 10 shots. The clock starts after the player’s first make and stops once the whole circuit is done. Managers rebound the shots and pass a ball to Williams, who stands near the player, handing the ball off for each shot.

On the sideline, a manager stands in front of a giant white board, keeping tallies of the players score at each position. On the other side, a record book of times it took to complete the course are logged.

“We just kind of continued to build on how to make it more competitive,” Williams said.

Taylor beamed at the slightly more than 12-minute team record he set this week. The freshman bested a time set earlier in the year by junior guard Andre Gordon by nearly a minute.

“It was surreal,” Taylor said. “… It [creates] some good talk between me and [Andre]. It’s something to continue to push each other to continue to get better."

Through the summer, Williams conducted the program inside Reed Arena two days a week, or “home” practices, and went to a different gym around the city twice a week for “away” practices. No matter where the practice took place, there was an iPad on a tripod running the HomeCourt app. A new piece of technology discovered by director of scouting TJ Ryan.

HomeCourt recognizes the net and the lines of the court and keeps track of shot makes and attempts, keeps a chart of the location every shot and measures other analytics produced by the drills. After every session, the individual players are tagged and can see their stats and rewatch their work to visually fine-tune their shot.

Players could also check out an iPad to record their own individual work outs and add to their totals. Throughout the summer sessions, and in individual work through the season, the Aggies housed up to 275,858 shots. Super senior Quenton Jackson alone attempted over 26,000 shots, making more than 16,000. That has translated to a 48.2% clip from the field and a 34.4% performance from 3-point range this season.

“The shooting with Buzz is the most important ingredient," Ryan said. "because it's that time that he spends with them. It's that time that's invested together between the two of them ... that builds a different level of trust and commitment. They’re studying for the game, but they're also preparing their bodies and their game by getting shots up and they're doing it with [Williams], which helps. This app is just a tool that helps and supplements that and it's more data for them.”

As the season began, “Shooting with Buzz” was put on the shelf in favor of more tactical practice time. The Aggies went into Southeastern Conference play as the conference leader in 3-point percentage, but saw that mark fall to last through an eight game losing streak. After A&M’s loss at Vanderbilt, which marked its ninth loss in 10 games, Jackson and sophomore guard Hassan Diarra pressed Williams to bring it back as a mandatory activity for the entire team two days before a game. Williams gladly obliged.

“Ever since then it’s been a dramatic change,” Taylor said.

A&M currently sits fourth in the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage at a 32.8% clip, as well as fourth in field goal percentage at 44.1%.

Both Ryan and Taylor immediately thought of guard Tyrece Radford in terms of individuals that the program has benefited. Prior to arriving at A&M this season, Radford attempted 36 3-pointers in two seasons, making eight. This year alone, Radford has attempted 110 shots from behind the arc, making 46. His 41.8% mark from 3-point range leads A&M this season, based primarily on the confidence Williams has given him in his shot.

“I think shooting with your head coach, I think it helps put that energy to you to not B.S. and really take advantage of these extra shots,” Radford said. “Your head coach being right there with you shooting and helping you adjust little tweaks in your jump shot and having that confidence in you going into the game is unbelievable.”

While the roster turnover was significant, A&M’s field goal percentage has raised from 49.4% last season to 50.2% this year. Behind the arc, the Aggies have shot 32.8% this season, compared to 29.9% last year.

The numbers, however, aren’t what players remember about the practice. It’s the competition and friendly trash talk that can go on between Williams and their teammates. It’s the Commodores Pandora station, a favorite of Williams and a staple of the practice, blasting out of the speaker and, somewhat reluctantly, singing every word. And it’s certainly laughing at William’s dancing skills.

However, it has really been the building blocks of a bond that has pushed the Aggies to the brink of an NIT title.

“It shows how much [Williams] cares,” Taylor said. “He could be doing anything with his day. Instead, he wants to be shagging balls and helping us get our shots right. That just shows how great of man he is.”

