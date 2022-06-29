SEC announces home, road opponents for Texas A&M men's basketball team in 2022-23

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team learned its Southeastern Conference home and road opponents for the 2022-23 season Wednesday. The Aggies will host Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt and will play at Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and South Carolina next season.
Dates, times and television information for the SEC schedule will be released at a later date. A&M also will announce its complete nonconference schedule when it is finalized.