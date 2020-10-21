 Skip to main content
Report: Texas A&M self-reported impermissible men's basketball practice violation
Buzz Williams

Buzz Williams

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The Texas A&M athletic department self-reported an NCAA violation by the men’s basketball team for practicing during the COVID-19 shutdown, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

The report states that men’s basketball players held impermissible workouts in a church gym while workouts were suspended due to an NCAA mandate.

As part of the sanctions for the self-report of the violation, head coach Buzz Williams had to delay fall workouts several weeks, according to the report. The men’s basketball team is practicing now, according to the athletic department.

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told Sports Illustrated that the athletic department is handing the situation internally. The athletic department declined any further comment from Williams and Bjork. 

