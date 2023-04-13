Registration is open for the Texas A&M men’s basketball camps at Reed Arena and Cox-McFerrin Center for Aggie Basketball. The three camps will be on May 31-June 2, June 6-8 and June 28-30 with designated times for male and female campers from grades 2-6 (9 a.m. to noon) and grades 7-12 (1-4 p.m.). To sign up or for more information, visit www.AggieBasketballCamp.com online.