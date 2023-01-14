Record-setting effort on boards leads to historic win for Texas A&M men's basketball team

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For as head-turning as Texas A&M’s 94-53 win over South Carolina was Saturday on the scoreboard, Aggie men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams pointed to something equally startling on the stat sheet.

The Aggies (12-5, 4-0) won their sixth straight by their largest margin of victory in a Southeastern Conference game, but Williams found their work on the boards equally impressive as A&M finished with 32 more rebounds than the Gamecocks at 48-16. That included 20 offensive rebounds for the Aggies and just five for the Gamecocks (8-9, 1-3), who entered the game ranked 21st in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage.

“I think the physicality we’ve been playing with on the glass has been the separator thus far,” Williams told the SEC Network after the game. “I understand we’ve only played two out of the nine weeks, but I think not just on the defensive glass but on the offensive glass ... I think we’ve gained a lot of traction in the physicality and the responsibility on the rise of the shot.”

Saturday’s plus-32 rebounding margin tied A&M’s highest since 2010. The last plus-32 margin game was against Savannah State in 2017. It’s also the most against a Power Five conference opponent during that timeframe with the next highest just plus-22 against Arkansas in 2013. It was also the third-highest rebounding margin by an opponent in South Carolina history.

A&M forward Henry Coleman III did most of his work in the first half, collecting 10 of his 11 rebounds in the first 20 minutes. He finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Coleman paced the Aggies in offensive rebound rate at 16.7% and defensive rebound rate at 20%.

“We were so inconsistent on the glass in nonconference on both sides,” Williams said. “We’ve tried to treat it at the same priority level as offense or defense in regards to how we practice it, in regards to the tape that we show and in regards to the emphasis. It’s not our identity, but it’s beginning to be a part of who we are.”

A&M’s nonconference rebounding margins swung from has high as plus-15 against Oregon State to a minus-4 against Colorado.

During the first half, the Aggies turned domination on the glass into history-making runs. After opening on a 12-2 run, A&M pieced together two 9-0 runs that were separated by one jumper by South Carolina’s Gregory Jackson II.

The Aggies ended the half with a 50-18 lead, holding South Carolina to the lowest halftime score by an SEC opponent since A&M’s 68-51 win over Missouri in 2020.

The Aggies entered Saturday’s game with 44 points as their largest margin of victory against a Power Five team in school history, which included wins over Texas Tech and Texas in 2008 and 1959, respectively. A&M pushed its lead to as high as 46 with three minutes left in the second half, but a late 7-0 Gamecock run kept the Aggies from setting a new mark.

A&M forward Julius Marble scored 14 points, followed by 13 from Dexter Dennis and 12 from Khalen Robinson.

Gamecock guard Zachary Davis paced his team with 13 points. South Carolina played without forward Hayden Brown, whom Williams said made an impact on his team’s ability to rebound.

“He does a really good job on the glass,” Williams said. “So the first thing I would say is their team’s a little different without [him].”

Since 2010, the Aggies have netted 90 or more points 20 times. Saturday was the first time the Aggies had put up 94 points against a conference opponent since joining the SEC. For that, Williams had to keep some perspective.

“There’s been a lot of good players and a lot of good coaches at A&M, so we’re thankful to be in the mix of that,” he said.