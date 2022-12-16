Rebounding effort key in Texas A&M men's basketball team's success

There are moments during Texas A&M men’s basketball games when players on the court can be heard shouting at special assistant to the head coach Dale Layer on the Aggie bench. Each shout serves as a verbal earmark, so that when Layer later watches video of the game, he knows those players did exactly what they were prescribed to do during a rebounding opportunity.

The rebounding effort report card was the brainchild of Layer, who has been one of head coach Buzz Williams’ staffers since Williams’ final year at Virginia Tech in 2019. After each game, Layer grades each player on their ability to be where they are supposed to be on every offensive and defensive shot.

“Because we’ve been doing it now, especially for the returning players ... the returning players know where they get nicked on the report card, and you can hear them at times during the game,” Williams said. “They’re hollering at [Layer] that they did their job.”

The grading process is painstaking. Layer pauses video on every shot to see how every rebounding sequence plays out, a process that takes five to six hours of pausing and rewinding to complete each game.

“It’s very tedious,” Williams said.

The system reminds players that in every second they are on the court, someone is watching. Players are designated “go gets,” or players who are tasked with attacking the boards for the rebounds, and those who are “get backs,” players who get back on defense or become outlets. The goal is for 100% execution among all five players.

“Now that they’re paying closer and closer attention to it, yeah, I want to see [our rebounding effort] changed a lot,” guard Tyrece Radford said.

The process does include its bit of fun.

In the program’s terminology, a “fly by” happens when an Aggie player lets their opponent run past their box out attempt to get a rebound. During practice when Williams calls out “juice,” indicating it’s time for everyone to use hand sanitizer, players will box Layer out, not letting him “fly by” to the sanitizer.

Rebounding for the Aggies this season has been a tale of two ends of the court. The Aggies rank 72nd in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (12.22) but just 308th in defensive rebounds (23.11). According to CBB Analytics, the Aggies rank 41st in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage (35.3%) but just 277th on the defensive boards (69.3%).

Guard Dexter Dennis leads the Aggies with a 14.4% defensive rebounding percentage for players with more than 120 minutes, according to CBB Analytics. Radford comes in at 12.2%. But A&M’s three other high-minute guards — Wade Taylor IV, Manny Obaseki and Andre Gordon — are under the 10% threshold on a team that emphasizes guard rebounds.

The Aggies (6-3) will play at Memphis (8-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Tigers already have beaten three Southeastern Conference teams this season, topping Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Auburn with one of the best transition games in the country. The Tigers rank 23rd in steal percentage and average 70.8 possessions per game.

A&M also will face an atmosphere unlike any it has seen this season.

“I’m kind of excited about it,” Williams said. “I would say our players are excited. I don’t know that they necessarily would know what’s coming their way from an environment standpoint. The guys that are hoop junkies know. They’re real good.”

However, rebounding is where the Aggies can make a mark. Memphis ranks 277th in defensive rebounding percentage at 34.1%.

“We’ll have to be at 1,000% both ways,” Williams said of the rebounding effort, “because if you’re not creating extra opportunities on the offensive glass, you better figure out how to slow them down, because they just played the fastest team in our league at their place [Alabama] and shot 79 balls. We want to gear that down.”

• NOTES — Memphis is 39th in the NCAA’s NET rankings, which qualifies it as a quadrant I opponent for A&M on Saturday. The Aggies are ranked 86th in the NET rankings.