Ranked opponents like No. 12 Kentucky hold extra weight for Texas A&M men's basketball team

The Southeastern Conference patch that adorns any athlete’s uniform carries a certain weight. It means more money, more television exposure and typically more ranked matchups.
As a result, most SEC coaches avoid strong nonconference slates, because winning a majority of conference games usually guarantees a spot in postseason play.
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team might be a rare exception to the rule.
When the Aggies (15-2, 4-0) host No. 12 Kentucky (14-3, 3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, it will mark one of seven opportunities the Aggies have at facing a NET ranking quadrant I opponent this season. To have a shot at an NCAA tournament berth without needing to rely on a deep SEC tournament run, the Aggies will need to take one or two of these games in which they are not favored.
That fact is not lost on A&M junior guard Andre Gordon.
“I think this win will be a big win if we beat Kentucky,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of quad I or quad II wins, if any. This will put us on the map a little more. I think it will be good for our team and our program to get this win, and it will only help us out in the SEC.”
The NET rankings replaced the RPI and are the main metrics used by the NCAA tournament selection committee. They are divided into four quadrants. For home games, quadrant I consists of teams ranked Nos. 1 through 30. For road games, quad I is extended to No. 75. In neutral-site situations, it ranges from Nos. 1 to 50.
Along with Wednesday’s matchup, A&M has seven current matchups with quadrant I opponents — two games with LSU (home and away) and road games at Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee and Alabama. All seven come over the next four weeks.
Despite owning the second-best overall record in the SEC standings behind Auburn (16-1, 5-0), the Aggies are receiving just 10 votes in the AP Top 25, which effectively makes them 35th, and they are ranked 51st in the NET. KenPom.com has the Aggies ranked 59th and BartTorvik.com all the way down at 67th. Both sites project the Aggies to go 10-8 in the SEC.
So why aren’t the Aggies getting the love the 12th Man thinks they deserve? And why are these upcoming quadrant I games so important for A&M?
It all goes back to A&M’s nonconference scheduling.
For the season as a whole, A&M has the lowest rated strength of schedule of any Power Five conference team in the country at -2.57, ranking the Aggies 273rd in the country. In just nonconference games, the Aggies fare even worse with a -6.00 rating ranked 326th in the nation.
A&M’s nonconference opponents have a 49.2% win percentage so far this season. All of A&M’s opponents to date hold a 49.4% win percentage. A&M’s only quadrant I matchup to date is the loss to Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational and 12 of A&M’s wins have come from quadrant III and IV opponents.
Nonconference scheduling in the SEC is a difficult science. Due to a mandate made by commissioner Greg Sanky approximately eight years ago, all of his programs must have a nonconference schedule with an average NET of 150th or face monetary penalties. So essentially for every quadrant IV team scheduled there must be a quadrant I team to tip the scale back level.
“The math involved in the SEC has been unique to anywhere I’ve been,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said.
One issue with this equation is it is either based of the NET rankings at the time the contract was signed or the rankings from the end of the previous season. Similar to football, A&M schedules its nonconference schedule a couple of years in advance. Next season’s nonconference schedule has already been finalized, and the next two years of multi-team tournaments are in the books, Williams said.
So this season, A&M fell victim to bad luck when it came to solidifying a workable nonconference schedule. The games originally scheduled to balance out the bottom end of the scale didn’t pan out.
A&M’s next three contests will feature quadrant I matchups against Kentucky, at Arkansas and at LSU. Both KenPom.com and BartTorvik.com project the Aggies losing all three games. Currently, BartTorvik.com does not have the Aggies beating a quadrant I program, which he projects would leave them as the sixth team left out of the NCAA tournament field — prior to the conference tournament. Winning all of the games in which the Aggies are favored plus two quadrant I games should put them in NCAA tournament prior to the SEC tournament, according to the website’s metrics.
In front of what is expected to be a nearly full Reed Arena on Wednesday, the Aggies will begin to answer the big question: Are they NCAA tournament contenders or pretenders? A&M has a three-game stretch against Kentucky, at Arkansas and at LSU to provide clarity to themselves and the NCAA tournament committee.
