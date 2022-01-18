Ranked opponents like No. 12 Kentucky hold extra weight for Texas A&M men's basketball team

Nonconference scheduling in the SEC is a difficult science. Due to a mandate made by commissioner Greg Sanky approximately eight years ago, all of his programs must have a nonconference schedule with an average NET of 150th or face monetary penalties. So essentially for every quadrant IV team scheduled there must be a quadrant I team to tip the scale back level.

“The math involved in the SEC has been unique to anywhere I’ve been,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said.

One issue with this equation is it is either based of the NET rankings at the time the contract was signed or the rankings from the end of the previous season. Similar to football, A&M schedules its nonconference schedule a couple of years in advance. Next season’s nonconference schedule has already been finalized, and the next two years of multi-team tournaments are in the books, Williams said.

So this season, A&M fell victim to bad luck when it came to solidifying a workable nonconference schedule. The games originally scheduled to balance out the bottom end of the scale didn’t pan out.