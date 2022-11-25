Radford scores 31 to lead Texas A&M men's basketball team past DePaul 82-66

CHICAGO — Tyrece Radford scored 31 points, and Wade Taylor IV added 21 as the Texas A&M men’s basketball team beat DePaul 82-66 on Friday.

Taylor also had six of A&M’s nine steals — after the team finished with 35 steals in three games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational last week, including a season-high 16 on Sunday. The Aggies held DePaul to 26% shooting with 15 turnovers.

“I thought the spirit, the effort, the care, the communication was as good as it has been all year,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. “We’re just a dramatically better team when we have the energy and the spirit and the communication and all of the intangible things that it takes to win on the road.”

A&M scored the opening five points and never trailed. It was 38-27 at the break and the Aggies led by double figures the entire second half — without a scoring run of more that six points. Radford scored 11 of A&M’s 13 points late in the second half for a 75-57 lead.

Henry Coleman III added 12 points and six assists for A&M (4-2). Radford was 8 of 11 from the field and 11 of 13 at the stripe. The teams combined for 58 free-throw attempts.

Radford and DePaul forward Eral Penn each scored 15 points in the first half.

Penn finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Umoja Gibson had 13 points, 10 assists and six steals for DePaul (3-3). Javan Johnson and Ahamad Bynum each scored 10.

A&M will host SMU at 7 p.m. Wednesday.