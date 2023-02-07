For as loud as the 10,248 fans roared at Reed Arena during Tuesday night’s Southeastern Conference matchup with Auburn, you could hear a pin drop when Texas A&M forward Julius Marble released a hook shot from the middle of the paint.

Like Tiger Wood’s famous chip on the 16th hole during the 2005 Masters, the ball settled onto the right edge of the rim and for a split second balanced just perfectly as every bit of air in the arena stood completely still.

When the atmosphere finally hit play again, the ball gently rolled into the hole for A&M’s final field goal of the game in the Aggie men’s basketball team’s 83-78 victory.

“I was worried for sure,” Marble said. “I was looking at it, because I didn’t go to rebound. I was getting back on defense, because I’m thinking it’s in and it just keeps on bouncing. I’m like, ‘It’s got to go in or I’m going to be a little pissed.’ But it went in, and I got a little hype about it, and we did our job at the end.”

It was all A&M needed from the field, thanks to a 5-for-6 run at the free-throw line to close out the game and the Aggies to claim a second win over the Tigers this season.

The Aggies (17-7, 9-2) set new season highs in free throws made and attempted, hitting 31 of 39 from the charity stripe and 24 of 27 in the second half.

Aggie guard Wade Taylor IV shot 8 for 9 at the free-throw line, followed by forward Andersson Garcia, who went 7 for 8. Marble went just 4 for 9 but hit three in a row after starting the game 1 for 5.

Auburn (17-7, 7-4) used a 13-2 run to build an eight-point lead early in the second half, but A&M scored 16 of its next 18 points at the free-throw line and tied the game at 57 with just less than nine minutes to play.

“Making free throws, particularly with [Marble] starting 1 for 5 and making three in a row, those were big,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. “Those were big for sure.”

A stretch of 16 consecutive points from Taylor and Marble, including the final field goal, gave the Aggies the lead for good.

The second half run of free throws wasn’t the first comeback effort the Aggies needed in the game. A&M struggled to find offensive rhythm during the first 15 minutes, allowing an 18-3 Tiger run thanks to four turnovers and a string of Auburn offensive rebounds.

“That was one of our worst halves I think in SEC play,” Marble said.

Following a blocked shot with five minutes left in the first half, Solomon Washington grabbed a rebound and drew a foul that resulted in a technical foul on Auburn’s K.D. Johnson after things got physical. The hustle play pulled the Aggie crowd back into the game, and the Aggies put together a 19-5 run to close out the half with a 37-36 lead after trailing by as many as 12.

“I was fired up, because I’m going to be honest with you, I did not get going the first couple of minutes,” Marble said. “I don’t know what it was. It just wasn’t there. The energy wasn’t there. I saw [Washington] get into it with [Johnson], and I was like, ‘Alright, it’s on. We’ve got to get back in this game.’”

Washington missed A&M’s first game against Auburn this season as part of a three-game stretch in which he was sidelined with a concussion. Williams said he didn’t feel like the freshman had matched his effort before the Aggies’ home game against Florida on Jan. 18 when he suffered the concussion and challenged him to find that level again. The block and rebound helped spark Washington to six points and five rebounds overall.

“I feel like it was a game changer,” Washington said of the block. “Just me and [Garcia] coming in and bringing that type of energy ... that’s what turned our switch on.”

In A&M’s first meeting with Auburn, the Aggies relied on a 30-point performance from Tyrece Radford. Auburn held Radford to 10 points on Tuesday, but the rest of A&M’s cast carried the load.

Taylor finished with a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Marble had 20 points and a team-high seven rebounds, and Garcia scored a season-high 11 points and pulled down six boards.

“I thought [Garcia] arguably was the player of the game again,” Williams said. “The efficiency he’s been playing with over the last six games is phenomenal.”

The win gave A&M another one over a team in the NCAA’s NET rankings quadrant II, but Williams said he is not interested in extrapolating what the win could mean for A&M’s NCAA tournament hopes.

“I’ve tried to mature,” Williams said. “I don’t want to get into politics. I don’t want to have anxious thoughts. I want to be really careful in the words that I say publicly, and I’m trying to really make sure that I’m effective with the words that I use with our team.”

