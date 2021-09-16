Pair of Aggies named to SEC basketball leadership council

Texas A&M’s Henry Coleman III and Qadashah Hoppie were selected for the 2021-22 Southeastern Conference basketball leadership council on Thursday. The council includes one male and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 schools with a goal of helping communicate from teams to the league any issues related to the student-athlete experience. Coleman III is in his first season with the A&M men’s basketball team after transferring from Duke, while Hoppie is joining the Aggie women’s team after transferring from St. John’s.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!