Pair of Aggies named to SEC basketball leadership council

Texas A&M’s Henry Coleman III and Qadashah Hoppie were selected for the 2021-22 Southeastern Conference basketball leadership council on Thursday. The council includes one male and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 schools with a goal of helping communicate from teams to the league any issues related to the student-athlete experience. Coleman III is in his first season with the A&M men’s basketball team after transferring from Duke, while Hoppie is joining the Aggie women’s team after transferring from St. John’s.