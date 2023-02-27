In 1993, Win Case was interrupted from the hectic business of being a newly hired coach at Oklahoma City University by a knock on his office door. On the other side of the threshold was a student, dressed to the nines, with his hand outstretched.

Case said he knew this must be the kid who had left countless messages on his answering machine.

“My name is Buzz Williams and I want to work for you,” were the first words the dapper young man said, which Williams remembers to this day.

Tuesday, in one of the more unlikely scenarios, Williams and his former mentor Case will square off against each other as the Texas A&M men’s basketball team (21-8, 13-3 SEC) travels to Oxford to take on Ole Miss (11-18, 3-13), helmed by Case on an interim basis.

The chance encounter became a reality when former head coach Kermit Davis — also a former A&M head coach — and the Rebels mutually agreed to part ways on Friday. That left Case as the program's leader for the final three games of the season. Once the initial shock and reorganization of the program took place, Case realized he would host his former student manager in the second-to-last game of the season.

“After the game against LSU and even before when I got named interim head coach, that was one of the first things I thought about,” Case told The Eagle. “I said, ‘Oh my gosh, Buzz will be coming in here in a few days.’ It’s pretty awkward, but I know Buzz will have his team ready to play and hopefully we’ll have ours ready to play and hopefully, I think, it will be a really good game.”

Case, who has been coaching for 35 years, won his first game as a Division I head coach as the Rebels beat LSU on Saturday.

After several hours of talking basketball in initial early-90s meeting, Case discovered the depths of Williams basketball knowledge, some of which he developed over the previous two years as manager at Navarro Junior College. Case’s answering machine also served as a concrete example of his drive. Williams got a job that day as a student manager, in title. However, with few restrictions on staffing at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics level, he carried many of the responsibilities of an assistant coach.

Though he was the same age as most of the athletes on the squad, Williams earned their respect quickly, Case said.

“I hired him and I was so thankful that I did, because even though he was a student manager, I looked at him like an assistant coach,” Case said. “The players absolutely loved him. I just knew right then that he was destined for greatness.”

A&M, which had a six-game winning streak snapped in a Saturday loss at Mississippi State, still has a chance to play for the SEC title in Saturday's regular-season finale if the Aggies beat Ole Miss and Auburn upsets second-ranked Alabama on Wednesday.