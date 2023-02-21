When a Southeastern Conference team shifts from a Wednesday-Saturday to a Tuesday-Saturday schedule, it loses more than just an extra day to prepare for the weekday game. The players and coaching staff also forgo an off day.

As the No. 25 Texas A&M men’s basketball team took on No. 11 Tennessee on Tuesday for their third game in seven days, Aggie head coach Williams said his team was emotionally spent.

But with the aid of 12,989 fans at Reed Arena, the Aggies withstood a physical battle against the No. 1 defense in the nation, downing the Volunteers 68-63.

“My heart is tired,” Williams said. “I think our players’ hearts are tired. I felt like that the last 12 to 15 minutes of the second half, and I thought that the flight and the determination and the togetherness and the spirit in which they competed in that state was as good as I’ve ever seen.”

Tennessee (20-8, 9-6) entered Tuesday’s matchup as the nation’s top defense according to multiple analytical websites with an adjusted defensive efficiency of 86.2. The Aggies (21-7, 13-2) had shooting woes against the rigid defense but executed one of the key tenants of their recipe for success by earning 34 trips to the free throw line and making 28. The 31 free throws the Aggies made against Auburn earlier this month is the only better performance from A&M this season.

Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV hit 16 of 17 at the charity stripe as part of his game-high 25 points. Julius Marble hit 9 of 13 foul shots and finished with 21 points. Both were career highs in free throws made and attempted.

“I’m trying to get a couple of free throws a game and try to get the average up,” Taylor said. “I feel like attacking the basket, they were giving us a lot of angles. With [Marble] having a tremendous game, the lane was wide open. Just going in there and trying to get fouled or throwing him the ball to get him fouled ... we played pretty good tonight.”

Taylor played with a little extra motivation as well.

At the beginning of the game, a Volunteer player on the bench thanked Taylor for the ring they received last year by beating the Aggies 65-50 in the SEC tournament final.

“That kind of struck me the whole game,” Taylor said. “I’m like, ‘Bro, he’s still talking about last year.’

“I said, ‘You’re welcome.’”

Taylor and Marble combined to score the Aggies’ first 22 points as they struggled to find consistency from the field. By halftime, the Aggies and Volunteers were locked at 31, but A&M had shot just 33.3% on field goals. Marble and Taylor helped make up for it by combining to shoot 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the first 20 minutes.

Tennessee played without its fourth and fifth-best scorers and a pair of post defensive standouts in Josiah-Jordan James and Julian Phillips. Both have been injured for the last three games. Tennessee’s leading scorer Santiago Vescovi had not practiced for two days leading into Tuesday’s matchup due to illness, Volunteer head coach Rick Barnes said.

Vescovi played Tuesday and tied guard Sakai Zeigler for a team-high in points with 14.

The absence of the two forwards, however, didn’t make the game any less physical in the post for Marble, who frequently got knocked to the ground after a foul or loose ball.

“The more physical the matchup on [Marble], I think the better he does,” Williams said. “When he’s getting banged around, and it’s just like every third second it’s a foul, and they can’t call it every third second, he seems to be better. He wants the physicality.”

The Aggies opened the second half on a 17-5 run, which included eight points from Marble, who gave A&M a game-high nine-point lead at 50-41 with 12 minutes to play.

Tennessee hit four of its nine shots from 3-point range in the final 11 minutes, helping it pull back within one as late as 25 seconds left.

After a Zeigler layup with 25 seconds left and a timeout by the Volunteers, the Aggies ran an inbound play to guard Tyrece Radford that was fumbled and required Radford to launch himself to the floor to recover the ball. Williams called timeout to retain possession. On the next inbound try, Radford again received the pass but immediately turned it over when trapped. As Vescovi attempted to gather the steal, Taylor slipped in from behind him and stole the ball, drawing a foul that would lead to another free throw make for the Aggies.

“I was just being my brother’s keeper,” Taylor said.

“Exactly what I was thinking,” Marble said of the play. “I probably can’t say it, but I was a little worried when it happened. It bounced right into Wade, and I [exhaled]. It was huge.”

The Aggies notched their sixth quadrant 1 win of the season, which puts them in a tie for fifth in the country in the category. They are 3 1/2 games ahead of Kentucky in second place in the conference and a half game behind Alabama for first place. More importantly, the Aggies earned themselves another day of rest after a bruising matchup before traveling to Mississippi State on Saturday.

“We talked about it all over the last couple of days, how it’s going to be very physical and you’re going to have to hit them and make sure that we’re just as physical as them, because if not we’ll lose the game,” Marble said. “We did that today.”