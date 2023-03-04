With a youthful giddiness counter to his boot-leather tough nickname, Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford burst into the postgame press conference room waving a tiny Dominican Republic flag.

What a big grin on his face, Radford proudly proclaimed that he stole it from A&M’s Dominican Republic native Andersson Garcia during the celebratory melee after the 24th-ranked Aggie men’s basketball team knocked of No. 2 Alabama 67-61 on Saturday in front of 12,989 at Reed Arena.

Larceny was a skill Radford learned first hand only minutes earlier from Garcia himself.

With 34 seconds remaining and A&M nursing a 61-59 lead, Garcia stole a pass by Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly and secured the turnover and game with one important steal. Wade Taylor IV hit two free throws that came directly off the takeaway, which would prove to be the game-sealing points as the Aggies beat the highest ranked opponent in school history. The previous highest was No. 4 Auburn in last year's Southeastern Conference tournament.

Radford said he didn’t see Garcia's steal but knew something good had happened for the Aggies thanks to the roar from the sell-out crowd.

“That’s just the type of player Andy is, scrappy, crash the glass every shot defensively and offensively,” Radford said. “I think our depth chart is filled with players that can make those plays and make the right decisions and know where to gamble.”

Radford led A&M (23-8, 15-3) with 28 points, while Taylor had 21, but the guards were quick to point out the impact made by those around the team’s two leading scorers.

The Aggies jumped to a 13-point lead midway through the first half thanks to a seldom-used wrinkle in the offensive game plan. After shooting 40% or lower in the last six games, A&M used a pick-and-roll with forward Julius Marble early in the game to provide Radford an extra step off the perimeter and a clearer path to the rim. Radford netted 10 of his points in the first half and dished out four assists.

With Marble struggling to gain traction as the game progressed, Garcia served as the pick man later in the second half.

“It was for sure part of our offensive plan in what kind of screen, who set the screen and what we were doing on the weakside of the screen,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. “Obviously, we do it a lot with [Taylor]. To close down the game, we were going back and forth with [Taylor] and [Radford] and whichever forward.”

The nation’s leading freshman scorer, Alabama forward Brandon Miller, had 10 points and five rebounds in the first half, but he had little help as A&M led 32-22 halftime. It was the lowest scoring half of the season for Alabama (26-5, 16-2).

But Miller served as the catalyst for Alabama’s come-back effort in the second half as the Crimson Tide opened the frame on an 18-10 run to cut the Aggie lead to 42-40 with 11:10 left. Later a layup and a jumper by Miller pulled the Crimson Tide even twice before a 3-pointer from Jahvon Quinerly gave Alabama its lone lead of the game at 54-51 with 4:47 left.

The Aggies responded with a 16-5 run that included 13 free throws. Radford and Taylor finished the game both 10 for 10 from the free-throw line.

Radford made the last four of A&M’s free throws with under 15 seconds to play, which Taylor jokingly said made him nervous, though Radford entered Saturday’s game as a 79% free-throw shooter.

“I was thinking, ‘You better not miss,’” Taylor told Radford as they exited the press conference podium.

Miller fouled out with just less than a minute to play but finished with a team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds.

After the win, guard Dexter Dennis was honored as A&M’s lone player who has exhausted his eligibility on Senior Day. His veteran savvy was necessary late in the game when Alabama face-guarded both Radford and Taylor, delaying A&M’s ability to establish its offensive sent.

“When you get to your third option of something and your third option starts at the beginning of the possession, to have that maturity and that comfort, I thought that was really good,” Williams said.

Dennis, who returned Saturday after missing a game with a sprained knee, had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Aggies closed out the regular season with 15 conference wins, their most since going 15-3 in the Southwestern Conference in 1922-23.

Now it’s off to the SEC tournament in which A&M will hold the No. 2 seed and byes through the first two rounds of play. The Aggies will take on the winner of the Nos. 7-10 seed game at 6 p.m. Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

• NOTES — Along with Dennis, the Aggies honored senior equipment manager Jack Levis with a video montage and his initials on the court. Williams, who served as a student manager in college, said it was important to add that special touch for a non-uniformed member of the program. “Coach Jack is how he’s called in our program, and he’s in charge of equipment, and if anybody — the best player or a coach — tries to do something that’s is not in line with him, it doesn’t work. He’s the most beloved student in the whole group.”... Immediately following A&M’s win, BartTorvik.com projected the Aggies to be a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament.