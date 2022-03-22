NIT playing time proving invaluable for Texas A&M center Javonte Brown

A gentle lay-in basket produced a strong reaction from Texas A&M men’s basketball seven-footer Javonte Brown. The two points were simply a drop in the bucket in the Aggies’ 75-60 victory over Oregon during the second round of the National Invitation Tournament on Saturday, but that kind of contribution had been a long time coming from the Canadian post.

The NIT might not have the same prestige as the NCAA tournament, but any postseason play is arguably beneficial to the Aggies’ young basketball squad. With 16 minutes in two games, Brown has been a direct recipient of those benefits.

“I feel like it’s meant a lot to me,” Brown said of the NIT. “It’s been very important. Also, I feel like I’m growing, in all aspects — as a man, as a player, everywhere. Thank God for [head coach Buzz Williams] letting me play and getting this opportunity. It’s really helped me grow for next season and for later on as I’ll be playing more next season, hopefully.”

The Aggies have struggled to find production from their centers since the departure of Josh Nebo after Williams’ first season at A&M. Brown, a transfer from Connecticut last season, was expected to push for that role, but after starting the first nine games of the season and averaging just over two rebounds and two points per game, he sat on the bench.

Despite those struggles, Brown said he did not let himself feel the pressure of being the tallest player on A&M’s roster.

“I don’t believe it’s pressure,” Brown said. “I’m still young, and everyone knows that, including me. I just feel like I come to play every day and do my job.”

Shane James, Brown’s high school coach at Toronto’s Thornlea Secondary School and also a relative by marriage, said most of his work with the post was improving his coordination.

“When I first got my hands on him at age 14 and grade nine, he could barely run in a straight line,” James said. “He could barely chew gum and run at the same time, just because he was so immature and his body was so green and young.”

James previously coached Canadian Nickel Alexander-Walker, who played for Williams at Virginia Tech. While Williams recruited Brown hard out of high school, ultimately the post picked UConn to begin his career. James said it was a move solely to keep the youngster, who graduated high school early, close to home. After a half season in which Brown played in just two games, he realized it was time to spread his wings and push himself in new ways. After several Zoom calls, Brown reconnected with Williams in Aggieland.

“While he was being recruited by [UConn, A&M and Kansas], Buzz saw him the most in person,” James said. “Buzz really impressed not only me but his mom so much that when it was time to make a change from UConn, Buzz was our first call, no question. He did a phenomenal job recruiting him.”

After Brown’s first nine starts, James said he could the young center wasn’t quite ready. Shortly after that stretch, Aggie assistant coach Devin Johnson began leading individual post workouts four days a week with Brown, Henry Coleman III, Ethan Henderson and Aaron Cash. During those workouts, Coleman said Brown increased his strength and learned to play with more of an urgency necessary in the SEC.

“When he’s out there grabbing every single rebound offensively, defensively, when he’s blocking shots and he’s playing aggressive and playing physical, he’s an unbelievable player,” Coleman said. “His effort and his aggression has just helped us as a team.”

Brown pulled down a season-high seven rebounds in the Aggies’ regular -season win over Florida and has collected six, including three offensive rebounds, in A&M’s first two NIT games. His eight minutes per game is his most since nonconference play, and he’s making those minutes count. In Brown’s first action against Oregon, he pulled down two defensive rebounds that directly led to five points.

While the production isn’t earth shattering, Brown knows he’s a 19-year-old, redshirt freshman with much more growth needed to reach his ceiling. James believes Brown’s already giant body isn’t done growing either, and he says Brown’s speed closing out on defense has increased recently.

“The big guys usually take a little bit longer to develop than the guards, and we’ve just got to continue to be patient with him,” James said. “You can see the improvement, which we’re happy with. Next year, we’re hoping he slides right into that starting spot and keeps it for the whole year. He’s got the potential, that’s for sure.”

All agree that the NIT is the perfect opportunity for Brown to continue to find his long stride with the next opportunity a quarterfinal matchup against Wake Forest (25-9) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.

Should the Aggies (25-12) win, they will advance past the third round of the tournament for the first time in program history, earning a trip to New York City to play at Madison Square Garden.

All of Brown’s family and friends just across the boarder are praying for a win, so they can see the center’s growth in person.

“We’re bringing a bus down if they get to New York,” James said. “We’re going to have the whole Canadian contingency down there cheering him on.”

• NOTES — Demon Deacon head coach Steve Forbes was an assistant at A&M alongside Williams from 2004-06. Wake Forest’s staff includes director of player development Antanas Kavaliauskas, who played for the Aggies from 2005-07. Williams said Forbes remains one of his friends in the profession. “I don’t have a lot of friends, particularly basketball coaching friends, but he’s for sure one of them and really happy for the success that he has had,” Williams said. “He’s done things at every place that he has been that have never been done before. He’s already on that track in a very short amount of time at Wake Forest.” Forbes is in his second year at Wake Forest after coaching East Tennessee State for five seasons.

