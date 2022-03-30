NIT notebook: Texas A&M's Quenton Jackson, Manny Obaseki share bond over work ethic

NEW YORK — Ask Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson anything related to his decision to come back for a super senior season or how he’s developed on the court and the veteran will deliver a savvy, concise answer.

Ask Jackson about mentoring freshman guard Manny Obaseki, and the senior’s eyes light up with a lot more excitement.

“It really makes me happy talking about this. Get ready,” Jackson said after the Aggies’ 72-56 NIT semifinal win over Washington State on Tuesday.

Since Obaseki, a Rivals.com five-star recruit from Plano Pope John Paul II, arrived in Aggieland, Jackson has taken the youngster under his wing. It was his personality, not necessarily his basketball skills, that first drew Jackson to Obaseki, he said.

“Manny is an incredible person, not even just a basketball player, but on a personal level, Manny is probably the sweetest kid, the best kid I’ve ever known,” Jackson said. “He means no harm to anybody.”

Obaseki didn’t start until A&M’s eight game of the season and didn’t become a regular starter until the Aggies’ 26th. During that time outside the limelight, Obaseki was the one of the hardest working players on the team according to both Jackson and head coach Buzz Williams.

“When he first got here, he wasn’t as confident in his game, but when I seen him working out, I knew he had the ability to be something great,” Jackson said. “I just kind of took it as me putting confidence in him.”

Jackson spent extra hours on the practice court helping Obaseki develop that confidence that led him to double-digit scoring performances against Oregon (11 points) and Washington State (14) in the NIT.

Now before every game, Obaseki reminds Jackson what he means to him. On Thursday when the Aggies take on Xavier in the NIT final, he will have one more chance to play for his basketball older brother.

“Before every game, I tell him I love him ... because I do,” Obaseki said. “It means a lot being around him and being able to learn from him and how hard he works everyday. That’s why I’m in the gym every day as well, just because he’s somebody I look up to, and he’s somebody who really wants to win, and I want to win for him.”

Diarra, Brown family support

As A&M sophomore guard Hassan Diarra lined up to complete a four-point play in Tuesday’s semifinal win, his entire family could be seen standing halfway up the Madison Square Garden stands. The dozen family members started bouncing up and down and cheering when he swished the free throw.

Diarra, a Queens native, was able to gather extra tickets from his teammates, so his family could see him play in college for the first time.

“It is very special for us, because we got the family together tonight, and we are very happy,” Diarra’s father Fosseny Diarra said.

Gathered two rows behind Diarra’s family were a dozen members of freshman center Javonte Brown’s family. The relatives, which included his siblings and grandmother, made the eight-hour trip from Toronto to see the 7-foot post play. His parents were watching for the second time this season after traveling to Las Vegas for the Maui Invitational in November.

While his family would have preferred the Aggies made it to the NCAA tournament, the prospect of getting to see her son play was a perk of the NIT, his mother Felecia Brown said.

“Very disappointed that they didn’t make it to March Madness, but definitely happy that they were close to home for the NIT, so we’re happy ... getting to watch him play,” she said.

Williams, Smith longtime friends

Washington State head coach Kyle Smith said he met Williams at an SMU camp in 1991 when Williams was a team manager at Navarro.

“I think I was a sophomore or junior in college at SMU, and he was a freshman manager at a JUCO,” Smith said. “He had this quality about him where everybody that knew him liked him, and yet he’s a pretty understated guy.”

Since that first meeting, the two coaches have kept in touch, and it’s Williams’ care to always return a text quickly no matter how long it had been since the two last spoke that still endears Smith to Williams.

“We both kind of follow each other’s careers,” Smith said. “Obviously, he’s had a tremendous amount of success and is a really hard worker and doesn’t surprise me how hard they play. He’s a really good fit for College Station.”

