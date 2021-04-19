Nine Texas A&M men's basketball players to leave program, latest Jaxson Robinson, LaDamien Bradford

Nine Texas A&M men’s basketball players have entered the transfer portal this offseason, the latest two rising sophomore guards Jaxson Robinson and LaDamien Bradford, the program confirmed.
Robinson averaged 2.1 points, 1.1 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per game as a role player in his first season in Aggieland. Robinson was a 247Sports.com four-star prospect out of Ada, Okla. Bradford started two games and averaged less than one point, rebound and assist per game in an average 6.9 minutes played.
Along with Robinson and Bradford, seven other players have announced their desire to depart from the program, including super seniors Jay Jay Chandler, Savion Flagg and Kevin Marfo. Chandler committed to play at South Alabama and Flagg to Sam Houston State. Marfo will return to Quinnipiac, where he led the nation in rebounds before transferring to Texas A&M.
Last week, leading scorer Emanuel Miller and redshirt freshman Cashius McNeilly announced their intent to leave, most likely to follow Aggie associate head coach, and fellow Canadian, Jamie McNeilly should he depart from his position. McNeilly has been linked to an assistant coaching job at Minnesota, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. As of Monday, McNeilly was still on staff with the Aggies.
Jamie McNeilly is the uncle of Cashius McNeilly, who did not play a game for the Aggies after taking a medical redshirt his first season and opting out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns. Head coach Buzz Williams frequently said Cashius McNeilly was the best shooter on the Aggies’ roster.
Also last week, rising junior post Jonathan Aku entered into the transfer portal as well.
Walk-on guard Jackson Young has also left the program.
With the departures, the Aggies have lost 58% of its scoring and 65% of its rebounding output from last season, which saw the Aggies finish 13th in the SEC with an 8-10 overall record and a 2-8 conference record.
Six players currently on the Aggie roster of 16 will return: guard Andre Gordon, guard Hassan Diarra, guard Hayden Hefner, post Luke McGhee, guard Zach Walker and forward Everett Vaughn. The latter three are all walk ons.
Super senior Quenton Jackson can return for another season with the Aggies if he choses, due to the extra year of eligibility granted winter sports athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has not publicly announced if he will return, as of Monday.
A&M will have Connecticut transfer forward Javonte Brown available after he sat out last season due to transfer rules. Earlier this week, the Aggies received transfer commitments from reigning Mountain West Conference freshman of the year Marcus Williams from Wyoming and Grayson College guard Aaron Cash. Arkansas post Ethan Henderson signed his intention to transfer to Aggieland last week as well.
The Aggies’ 2021 signing class includes five-star freshman guard Manny Obaseki, four-star point guard Wade Taylor and center Ashton Smith, a 6-foot-9, three-star recruit.