Nine Texas A&M men's basketball players to leave program, latest Jaxson Robinson, LaDamien Bradford

Nine Texas A&M men’s basketball players have entered the transfer portal this offseason, the latest two rising sophomore guards Jaxson Robinson and LaDamien Bradford, the program confirmed.

Robinson averaged 2.1 points, 1.1 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per game as a role player in his first season in Aggieland. Robinson was a 247Sports.com four-star prospect out of Ada, Okla. Bradford started two games and averaged less than one point, rebound and assist per game in an average 6.9 minutes played.

Along with Robinson and Bradford, seven other players have announced their desire to depart from the program, including super seniors Jay Jay Chandler, Savion Flagg and Kevin Marfo. Chandler committed to play at South Alabama and Flagg to Sam Houston State. Marfo will return to Quinnipiac, where he led the nation in rebounds before transferring to Texas A&M.

Last week, leading scorer Emanuel Miller and redshirt freshman Cashius McNeilly announced their intent to leave, most likely to follow Aggie associate head coach, and fellow Canadian, Jamie McNeilly should he depart from his position. McNeilly has been linked to an assistant coaching job at Minnesota, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. As of Monday, McNeilly was still on staff with the Aggies.