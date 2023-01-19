 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Aggies take unbeaten SEC record to Rupp Arena

On this week's episode, Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller discuss the Texas A&M men's basketball team's 5-0 start to SEC play, how Tyrece Radford is supporting his former academic advisor's cancer battle, and the Aggies' big matchup at Kentucky.

