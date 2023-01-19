My Aggie Nation Podcast: Aggies take unbeaten SEC record to Rupp Arena

On this week's episode, Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller discuss the Texas A&M men's basketball team's 5-0 start to SEC play, how Tyrece Radford is supporting his former academic advisor's cancer battle, and the Aggies' big matchup at Kentucky.
GALLERY: Texas A&M Men's Basketball vs Florida
Texas A&M Aggies forward Andersson Garcia (11) shoots the ball during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) dunks against Florida to give the Aggies a 54-49 lead with 4 seconds left Wednesday night at Reed Arena. A&M won 54-52 to improve to 5-0 in SEC play.
LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE
Texas A&M Aggies guard Hayden Hefner (2) drives to the basket around Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton blocks a shot from Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies guard Andre Gordon (20) looks to pass during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies forward Julius Marble (34) shoots a layup during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies forward Julius Marble (34) makes a layup during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams draws a play in a huddle during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies forward Julius Marble (34) celebrates with guard Tyrece Radford (23) after Radford’s dunk in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle
The Aggies and Gators leap for a rebound during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots a free throw during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
The 12th Man looks on as the Gators come within one point of the Aggies during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Florida Gators forward Alex Fudge (3) fouls Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) leaps for the game-winning dunk during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams celebrates a score during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Members of the 12th Man participate in yells during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) shoots the ball over Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots the ball during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Senior Yell Leader Nathan Drain celebrates a point during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) grabs a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in College Station, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle
Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) drives to the basket during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) shoots over Florida Gators guard Kowacie Reeves (14) during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives to the basket during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies guard Hayden Hefner (2) dribbles the ball during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) shoots the ball during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots the ball during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M forward Julius Marble, center shoots over Florida forwards Alex Fudge (3) and Colin Castleton on Wednesday night at Reed Arena.
Meredith Seaver
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!