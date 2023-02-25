STARKVILLE, Miss. — A six-game Southeastern Conference winning streak pulled the Texas A&M men’s basketball team off the NCAA tournament bubble and squarely into the conversation of a potential league title.

But on Saturday, a near 13-minute streak without a field goal ended the Aggies’ winning ways in a 69-62 loss to Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum.

When guard Andre Gordon hit a 3-pointer with just more than 14 minutes left, the Aggies held a 44-35 lead. They didn’t hit another field goal until Henry Coleman rebounded a long 3-point attempt and put it back with 1:18 left, cutting Mississippi State’s lead to 64-60 and ending a shooting drought that cost A&M the game.

“Their defense is third in the country and they’re second in the SEC in creating turnovers,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. “I think that was a big portion of what hurt us was that our turnover rate was too high, and now a team who is so dominate defensively is playing in a broken floor offensively.”

The Aggies (21-8, 13-3) have struggled offensively over the last four games. In the three games leading up to Saturday’s loss, the Aggies shot just 39.3% from the field. They managed just 39.5% on Saturday, while Mississippi State shot 44.2%.

A&M mitigated those struggles with points from the free-throw line. The Aggies score 26.2% of their total points on free throws, which ranks first in the country, according to KenPom.com. On Saturday they hit 20 of 30 shots from the free-throw line, including 14 of 18 in the second half to stay in the game.

The Bulldogs (19-10, 7-9), which ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projects as the last team into the NCAA tournament field, jumped to a nine-point lead midway through the first half. Shakeel Moore scored nine of his 14 points during that initial stretch. A&M closed out the half on a 16-9 run, cutting Mississippi State’s lead to 30-28 at halftime.

Aggie forward Andersson Garcia, a Mississippi State transfer, netted nine of his 11 points in the first half, including his second 3-pointer of the season. Garcia’s career-high 14 points came against the Aggies while he played for the Bulldogs last season.

A 16-5 run at the start of the second half gave the Aggies their biggest lead at 44-35 before they hit their dry spell.

A&M guard Wade Taylor IV went 4 for 9 from behind the arc and had a game-high 21 points. Coleman added 11 points

Bulldog leading scorer Tolu Smith scored 17 points on 6 of 8 shooting.

With A&M’s loss and Alabama’s 86-83 win over Arkansas on Saturday, the Aggies dropped to two games behind the Crimson Tide in the race for the SEC title. Both teams have a game remaining before they square off at Reed Arena to close out the regular season next Saturday.