Missed layups cost Texas A&M men's basketball team in loss to LSU

“Within what we were trying to do prior to the shot, we handled and matched up accordingly,” Williams said. “It may have been a little bit of a late contest, but I actually thought what we did was right.”

The Aggies missed three shots, including two layups, on their possession after Wilkinson’s pivotal trey. Then Eric Gaines made two free throws for a 66-64 LSU lead with 33 seconds left, and the Tigers led the rest of the way.

Aggie sixth man Quenton Jackson scored a team-high 20 points, followed by Andre Gordon’s 18 and Baton Rouge native Tyrece Radford’s 14.

LSU’s Brandon Murray picked up the slack from missing second- and third-leading scorers Darius Days and Xavier Pinson due to injury and scored a game-high 21.

LSU entered the game with the nation’s top steal percentage followed directly by A&M. Both teams turned the ball over 18 times which led to 19 LSU points and 16 for A&M.

A&M returns to action to face South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Gordon said he knows chances at beating a NET ranking quadrant I opponent are dwindling as the season continues with the Aggies’ postseason resume lacking any such victories to this point.

“We need a couple of Quad I [victories],” Gordon said. “We’re a really good team. We have potential, we just have to do the little things when it comes down to it. That’s not at the last four minutes or the first four minutes in. It’s the entire 40 minutes of the game.”

