Middle Tennessee senior guard Elias King announced Tuesday on Twitter that he is transferring to Texas A&M. The 6-foot-5, 185-pounder led the Blue Raiders in scoring last season with 12.2 points a game on 42.1% shooting, including 34% from 3-point range. He also averaged 4.1 rebounds per game and shot 81.6% from the three-throw line.
