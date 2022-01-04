Marcus Williams' last-second 3-pointer pushes Texas A&M men past Georgia to open SEC play

A play named “Kevin” has resided unused in Buzz Williams’ playbook for the last nine years, including his stops at Marquette, Virginia Tech and now Texas A&M.
He called it for the first time Tuesday, and the result was a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by guard Marcus Williams as the Aggie men’s basketball team beat Georgia 81-79 to open Southeastern Conference play in Athens, Georgia.
“I understand Marcus made the shot, but the execution of ‘Kevin’ is what led to the shot,” Williams said. “And so, yeah, I was obviously thankful that he made it.”
The Bulldogs (5-9, 0-1) trailed for 39 minutes but took their first lead with five seconds remaining on a three-point play by Mario Oquendo.
Buzz Williams had called a timeout prior to the free throw attempt in part to ice the 64% free-throw shooter but also to discuss the ensuing game plan with his team. He called for the play “Kevin,” named after the person who taught him the last-second play, should Oquendo make the free throw.
A&M (12-2, 1-0) allowed the ball to bounce several times on the inbound pass to give the Aggies time to set up on offense. The primary target, Marcus Williams, cut back behind half court to receive the long bounce pass. Both the head coach and the guard knew with five seconds left, Marcus Williams would have about five dribbles before he needed to shoot.
The Wyoming transfer pulled up on the right wing and drained the game-winning basket with 1.9 seconds left.
“That was one of my sweet spots, you know, so I’ve got to get to those spots,” Marcus Williams said.
Marcus Williams finished with 18 points that included a 4-for-7 clip from behind the arc. Henry Coleman III led A&M with 23 points.
“Henry played better tonight than he had played in the previous three game combined, and I think what he did for us was what we need him to do,” Buzz Williams said.
A game-winning shot seemed like it would be unnecessary when the Aggies took a 46-34 lead into halftime. They used a 20-5 run through the latter stages of the opening half to seize control and led by as many as 18 points.
But the Bulldogs began penetrating the lane to get back in the game in the second half. A&M saw it’s lead cut to four six minutes into the second half thanks to a 15-2 Bulldog run, which included four baskets in the paint. In total, 34 of Georgia’s points came off layups and dunks.
Georgia’s top ball handler, Oquendo, slashed his way down the paint for a team-high 21 points.
“We didn’t do a great job of being physical and staying in the drive, in other words, changing the path in which the dribbler is dribbling,” Buzz Williams said of A&M’s second-half defense.
Williams also said the “low man” help defender was late six times during Georgia’s second-half run.
Bulldog forward Braelen Bridges made a layup and two free throws, then Noah Baumann hit a 3-pointer to tie the score for the first time at 76 with 38 seconds remaining. Coleman gave A&M a two-point lead with two free throws, then Oquendo had his late three-point play.
A&M didn’t make a field goal for more than three minutes prior to Marcus Williams’ game-winner.
“I wasn’t looking for a shot until Coach called the play, and the ball was in my hands, and I knew it was just my time to do what I do,” Marcus Williams said.
NOTES — Coleman and Aaron Cash each had a team-high seven rebounds for A&M. ... Baumann scored 19 points, hitting 5 of 10 treys. Bridges finished with 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds. ... Georgia entered the game at No. 243 in the NCAA’s NET rankings. A&M is 62nd.