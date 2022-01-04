Marcus Williams' last-second 3-pointer pushes Texas A&M men past Georgia to open SEC play

The Wyoming transfer pulled up on the right wing and drained the game-winning basket with 1.9 seconds left.

“That was one of my sweet spots, you know, so I’ve got to get to those spots,” Marcus Williams said.

Marcus Williams finished with 18 points that included a 4-for-7 clip from behind the arc. Henry Coleman III led A&M with 23 points.

“Henry played better tonight than he had played in the previous three game combined, and I think what he did for us was what we need him to do,” Buzz Williams said.

A game-winning shot seemed like it would be unnecessary when the Aggies took a 46-34 lead into halftime. They used a 20-5 run through the latter stages of the opening half to seize control and led by as many as 18 points.

But the Bulldogs began penetrating the lane to get back in the game in the second half. A&M saw it’s lead cut to four six minutes into the second half thanks to a 15-2 Bulldog run, which included four baskets in the paint. In total, 34 of Georgia’s points came off layups and dunks.

Georgia’s top ball handler, Oquendo, slashed his way down the paint for a team-high 21 points.