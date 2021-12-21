Manny Obaseki pushes Texas A&M men's basketball team past Northwestern State

Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki was the gem of the Aggies’ 2021 signing class last year as the 33rd-ranked player nationally. He showed why Tuesday in A&M’s 80-61 win over Northwestern State at Reed Arena.
The freshman from Plano John Paul II led A&M with a career-high 19 points, including 16 in the second half. He was a rebound short of a double-double, while adding an assist, two steals and a block.
Obaseki’s effort came three days after fellow freshman Wade Taylor IV put up a career-high 19 points in an 83-73 victory at Oregon State.
“I thought [Obaseki] was as good as he’s been,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said.
Junior shooting guard Andre Gordon was sidelined with back spasms, leaving minutes available for A&M’s backup guards. Obaseki only contributed three points in eight minutes during the first half as the Aggies built a 36-25 lead, but he made it nearly impossible for Williams to take him out in the second half.
Obaseki scored five points in less than two minutes early in the second half, starting with an offensive rebound and putback. He hit 2 of 4 shots from 3-point range and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line, aiding an Aggie squad that has struggled from the charity stripe.
“It was cool,” Obaseki said. “I think it’s more so just being prepared and working every day. Being coached by Buzz, that’s what he preaches. That’s what you’re supposed to be. That’s what you’re supposed to be about, so I’m just glad I was able to help this team get a win tonight.”
Preparation has been a hallmark of Obaseki’s short time in Aggieland, Williams said, adding that the freshman has spent more time watching game film and working in the weight room than anyone else in the program.
“He’s trying to figure out how to stay ahead,” Williams said. “He has a burning desire to be the best he can be. He’s been very patient and not trying to skip steps.”
Before Tuesday, Obaseki’s high marks were eight points and four rebounds. He had averaged just 9.7 minutes per game, one of the bottom five on the team.
But just as he has grown throughout the season, his confidence rose as he continued to net points Tuesday, and he wrapped up the effort with a slick a late-game assist. Driving through the middle of the paint, he juked a defender with a behind-the-back dribble and dished a low pass to guard Hassan Diarra, who made the layup for a 77-61 lead with 1:37 left.
“I was just playing. I wasn’t thinking,” Obaseki said. “That is one of biggest things I’m working on right now, just not thinking when I’m playing. Whenever I do that, I think I help the team a lot more.”
Diarra scored 12 points, and Tierce Radford had 10 for A&M (9-2). The Aggies shot 47% from the field, including 26.9% from 3-point range. Continuing a common trend of the season, A&M forced 17 turnovers, which resulted in 21 points.
Northwestern State guard Carvell Teasett led the Demons with 15 points, followed by Kendal Coleman with 12. The Demons (3-10) pulled within eight midway through the second half, but A&M eventually used an 11-3 run to put away the game. Obaseki scored six points during the stretch.
Williams said despite the standout individual efforts, he wasn’t as happy with the overall team performance as he was Saturday at Oregon State. A&M’s Southeastern Conference mate LSU beat Northwestern State 89-49 on Dec. 14.
“I thought our energy and spirit was all moving in the same direction [Saturday, and then today, I felt it was very inconsistent,” Williams said. “We didn’t guard the ball. We didn’t do a great job on the glass.”
The players agreed, saying the draw of a few days back at home for the holidays proved a distraction.
“A lot of minds at the beginning of the game were home, because we get a two-day trip to go back home,” Radford said. “It was just getting together as a group, just saying, come on. We’ve got to finish this while we’re here. Your mind, your body can’t be two places at one time. While we’re here, let’s get this done and then we can go home.”