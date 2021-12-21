Manny Obaseki pushes Texas A&M men's basketball team past Northwestern State

“It was cool,” Obaseki said. “I think it’s more so just being prepared and working every day. Being coached by Buzz, that’s what he preaches. That’s what you’re supposed to be. That’s what you’re supposed to be about, so I’m just glad I was able to help this team get a win tonight.”

Preparation has been a hallmark of Obaseki’s short time in Aggieland, Williams said, adding that the freshman has spent more time watching game film and working in the weight room than anyone else in the program.

“He’s trying to figure out how to stay ahead,” Williams said. “He has a burning desire to be the best he can be. He’s been very patient and not trying to skip steps.”

Before Tuesday, Obaseki’s high marks were eight points and four rebounds. He had averaged just 9.7 minutes per game, one of the bottom five on the team.

But just as he has grown throughout the season, his confidence rose as he continued to net points Tuesday, and he wrapped up the effort with a slick a late-game assist. Driving through the middle of the paint, he juked a defender with a behind-the-back dribble and dished a low pass to guard Hassan Diarra, who made the layup for a 77-61 lead with 1:37 left.