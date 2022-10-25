In transfer portal era, building relationships quickly key to Texas A&M men's basketball team's success

Texas A&M senior guard Andre Gordon cracked a smile as he looked across the Reed Arena court to catch a glance of transfer guard Dexter Dennis, sitting at his own table during the team’s local media day.

“He’s an old soul,” Gordon said with a laugh. “He’s starting to get comfortable with us. He’s starting to open up a little bit more. He’s doing his thing, and he’s pretty funny too.”

When told of Gordon’s playful barb, Dexter laughed and shook his head.

“That’s funny. That’s really funny, but I definitely agree,” he said.

The Aggie men’s basketball team features five transfers this season including Dennis, the reigning American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year from Wichita State. Guards Khalen Robinson, Erik Pratt and forwards Andersson Garcia and Julius Marble also joined A&M via transfer.

Experience will always be key ingredients to a successful season. The Aggies who return are coming off an appearance in the National Invitation Tournament finals. Of those returners, five are upperclassmen, and some have multiple years under head coach Buzz Williams.

But in the transfer portal era of college sports, the ability to build and maintain relationships has become another key ingredient to quick success, Williams said.

“I think that’s all this is anymore,” Williams said. “I think what’s required to be successful has always been the same thing as what is required now. The way to maneuver in all that’s transpired, it has to be relational.”

Williams took every member of his coaching staff who can legally recruit under NCAA rules with him on recruiting trips this offseason in an effort to help build relationships.

“We have to make decisions concurrently ... It’s happening so fast,” Williams said. “And, like, are you making the right decisions based on the clips of those four kids? That’s easy. Oh, he’s a good player. He does this. He does that. He can help us on the glass. We need him. But let’s go talk to him. I need all of the [coaches] that are allowed, let’s sit in the room. And now let’s all go see his sphere of influence and let’s make sure they understand our vision for [the recruit]. It’s volatile.”

In the same regard, the transfer portal also makes coaches recruit their own players again every season. The Aggies fell victim to two departures in guards Hassan Diarra and Aaron Cash.

Williams took the recruiting dead period to visit every one of his players’ families and continue to lay out the future for their child and for the program at large, he said.

“I’m going to see every parent on our team during a dead period to talk about what’s transpired, to talk about the future, to talk about the transfer portal, to talk about the future specific to their son,” Williams said.

A&M returns six of its top nine scorers from last season, while implementing new players who fill deficiencies, Williams said. Parts of A&M’s offense and defense will look the same this season, but the additions change the dynamic of how the Aggies can play.

“I think if we can be better on the glass and somehow play with a lower turnover rate, maybe we can get to where some of those other numbers that we weren’t good in last year ... we can be better this year,” he said.

By the way Williams and his staff recruits, the returning players said they have an unshakeable faith in the chemistry they will build as a team.

“He knows when he’s recruiting those, it’s not just for a basketball standpoint but for life,” Gordon said. “The guys that are already here are very welcoming guys. It makes those transfers come in and feel welcome.”

Gordon has known some of his new teammates for only a few weeks as they prepare for the upcoming season. But the constant stream of jokes and laughter coming from the Aggie basketball team Tuesday suggests all that is new is not bad.

“I think it's good for the soul,” Gordon said. “You meet new people. You meet new faces, create relationships with people and continue playing ball and staying in the moment.”

• NOTES — The Aggies will host Texas A&M-Kingsville in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at Reed Arena then open the regular season against Louisiana-Monroe at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at home.