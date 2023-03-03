When the second-ranked Alabama men’s basketball team cut down the nets at Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, it appeared some of the steam that had been building for No. 24 Texas A&M’s regular-season finale Saturday at Reed Arena had been let out.

The Crimson Tide (26-4, 16-1) knocked off in-state rival Auburn 90-85 in overtime to win the Southeastern Conference regular season title, ending A&M’s shot at a co-championship. But the line of fans that wrapped halfway around Reed Arena filled with tents and lawn games Friday told another story. While the already sold-out crowd won’t get to see the Aggies (22-8, 14-3) celebrate a conference title, A&M does have a chance to earn the season’s biggest win with NCAA tournament seeding on the line.

“It’s another quad I game,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. “I think Alabama is No. 2 in the NET. Tennessee is three. That’d be maybe something that is important to the committee.”

Setting a new high mark in conference wins was a goal the Aggie basketball team set after beating Florida to open SEC play, guard Wade Taylor IV said. A&M won’t be able to reach that record, but the last time the Aggies reached 15 conference victories, football coaches were still pulling double duty on the hardwood sideline as well. Dana X. Bible coached the Aggies in 1923 when they went 15-3 in the Southwest Conference. The only time A&M went undefeated in conference play came in 1919-20, when the Aggies won 16 games en route to a perfect 19-0 season.

“We came in with a mindset to try to make history this year with the turnaround we were having,” Taylor said.

Outside of Reed Arena on Friday, A&M students had a similar idea.

A&M sophomore Alec Hankins made up his mind that he would not risk missing Saturday’s game with many believing the crowd will break the attendance record for Reed Arena — 14,036 set in 2022 against Kentucky. Hankins brought his tent to the north entrance of Reed Arena on Tuesday night and began a week of camping to ensure a prime seat for the 11 a.m. tipoff. By Wednesday morning, several of his friends joined up, including a few whom he met as recently as Feb. 21 at A&M’s 68-63 win over No. 12 Tennessee.

“It’s going to be wild,” Hankins said. “I think an attendance record is going to be broken. It’s already sold out. I expect the students to be louder than ever.”

Touching that attendance record is a tricky proposition. Official capacity at Reed Arena is 12,989. In any attendance count, season tickets sold are automatically tallied. The overage in capacity occurs when season-ticket holders are no-shows and more students are allowed to take vacant seats, therefore double-counting a seat in the arena, according to Steve Miller, associate athletics director for game management.

Hankins and his friends witnessed A&M’s other chance to make history flame out Wednesday, watching Alabama mount a 16-0 run in the second half and ultimately complete the comeback effort against Auburn. But that outcome did nothing to douse these Aggie fans’ enthusiasm for Saturday.

“No matter what, I was going to be here,” said freshman Alec Leith, another member of the camping group first in line at Reed Arena. “No matter what, I was going to be here early. I’ve been here for all the games after winter break started, and the atmosphere is crazy. Kyle Field is the loudest football stadium in the country, and we’re making Reed the loudest basketball stadium in the country.”

More students began lining up behind that initial group Wednesday, bringing yard games and couches to make the wait more enjoyable and comfortable.

Fifth-year electronic systems and engineering technology major Grant Gannon said he wasn’t surprised by the turnout and the inventive ways students were camping.

“I feel like it’s just part of being an Aggie and just showing out and doing fun stuff,” Gannon said while taking a pause from a Spikeball game. “I feel like that’s just being in college.”

Williams as well said he was able to tune into the Alabama victory over Auburn. He also was aware of the comments opposing fanbases have made toward Alabama freshman Brandon Miller, and he opened his press conference Friday by requesting A&M fans keep yells and signs aimed at supporting the Aggies.

“I’m saying this with the right tone of voice and with the right intent of heart: I think it’s really important that all of our energy, all of our signs, all of our words, all of our actions are in support of our players. That’s it,” Williams said. “ Some of the things that are going on that we can’t control, the coverage, some of the things that are happening at other areas — I don’t think that reflects the core values of Texas A&M. We don’t need to participate.”

Miller, a projected lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft, has been accused of providing a gun to former Alabama player Darius Miles on Miles’ request, according to police testimony. That gun was later used in the murder of James Jonas Harris. After that police testimony was released, Miller came under scrutiny again when he continued the mock weapon pat-down routine he has done prior to every game this season.

Miller leads all freshman in scoring this season at 19.6 points a game.

No matter the outcome of Saturday’s game, A&M will enter the SEC tournament as the No. 2 seed. Taylor said the approach Saturday is to stay within the game plan.

“I feel like it was going to be the same if they won or if they didn’t win,” Taylor said. “We just try to worry about what we want to do here. We’re not too much worried about what they have going on over there. It would have been nice [to play for the SEC title], but things happen.”

• NOTES — A&M guard Dexter Dennis is questionable for Saturday’s game after suffering a sprained knee last week, Williams said. He did not suit up for A&M’s 69-61 win at Ole Miss on Tuesday. “He’s rehabbing,” Williams said. “Seems to be doing fine. Just step by step, but I think he’ll be fine.”... Dennis will be recognized along with walk-on Jack Levis during Senior Day festivities before the game.