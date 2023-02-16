When Texas A&M’s players took the court in Reed Arena after the halftime break, while trailing Arkansas 33-24, the Aggie players knew without question they were running “Monarch” on defense.

The rarely-used zone, a departure from Buzz Williams’ more man-to-man based defense, helped spark the Aggies’ comeback in what would be a 62-56 Quadrant I win over NET No. 20 Arkansas Wednesday.

“I don’t like to talk about myself in any sort of way, so I’m not saying it was my decision, but I do think it changed the rhythm,” Williams said. “I do think it was a big part of it for sure.”

Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Aggies had ran that zone defensive play 26 total possessions on the season, Williams told A&M's radio team after the game. Against Arkansas, they ran it for the majority of the second half.

The name “Monarch” comes from a former assistant coach of Williams’ at New Orleans and Marquette, Scott Monarch, who taught the defense to Williams and their team.

Throughout the season, the Aggies perfect their half-court and zone press defenses for approximately 70% of their practice time. However, leading up to the Arkansas game, the Aggies would run Monarch for six quick possessions, just in case it was needed, Williams said on the postgame show.

“It’s hard to have the discipline - for sure for me - [to say,] 'Hey guys, let’s give eight minutes to this. All success is a lagging indicator. Let’s give eight minutes, at some point we’re going to need it,’” Williams told A&M radio.

With each defensive possession, Williams, assistant coaches and players could be seen standing in the bench area with arms outstretched in a winged butterfly fashion, signaling in the zone defense.

In the second half, Arkansas shot 36%, down from 52% in the first half, and turned the ball over seven times. Through the final eight minutes of the game, the Razorbacks shot 2 for 10 from the field, while the Aggies went on a 10-0 run and made six free throws.

Ultimately it was a charge drawn by forward Andersson Garcia on the defensive end of the court that sealed the victory and brought the 11,315 that filled Reed Arena to their feet. For the final minute of the game, emotion was evident among the five players that were checked into the game, shouting in response to the rowdy crowd.

It’s the culmination of playing what has seemed like an NCAA tournament elevation game throughout conference play, hoping to rectify a lackluster noncoference performance, Williams said. It is also knowing what was at stake, including the fact that Alabama, who sits on top of the SEC standings, lost to Tennessee Wednesday, narrowing the gap between the second-place Aggies and the Crimson Tide to one game, Williams said.

“I feel like every game is like that,” guard Dexter Dennis said. “When you’re really playing for something really, really bigger than yourself, I think that’s what we’re doing. I think every week or every game, we catch ourselves saying, ‘This is the biggest game of our Texas A&M career.’ And I think, if we keep going it’s going to be like that every week.”