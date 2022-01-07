Henry Coleman III proving a perfect fit for Texas A&M men's basketball team

“As far as culture, [Taylor] and Henry have been incredible,” Williams said. “They know every yell, literally. The hand signs, the words — they know all of it. They have been great. Those two guys are close, and I think their enthusiasm specific to those things Texas A&M has even encouraged some of our other introverts on our team to be more participatory in what we do.”

Williams hopes to continue to get a workman’s effort from Coleman starting at noon Saturday with the Aggies’ SEC home opener against Arkansas at Reed Arena.

Coleman has had several inconsistent performances leading up to Tuesday’s standout game, averaging five points and three rebounds in the final three games of nonconference play. But the first-year Aggie expects to work his way into more consistency.

“I think in football and basketball and baseball and every other sport there is kind of a working culture,” Coleman said. “I think there’s a lot of people who are dedicated to their sport and dedicated to their craft and really kind of always play with a chip on their shoulder. I credit A&M for that, and that’s mainly one of the reasons I came.”

• NOTES — The Aggies enter Saturday’s game ranked 56th in the NCAA’s NET rankings ahead of No. 93 Arkansas, which lost to Mississippi State and Vanderbilt to open SEC play. KenPom.com has A&M ranked 64th nationally. ... At 12-2 overall, the Aggies are off to their best start since the 2015-16 season. ... JD Notae paces the Razorbacks, averaging 17.8 points per game, followed by Chris Lykes’ 12.1. ... The Aggies enter the contest ranked first in the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage (38.4%), which Williams said has improved because of better shot selection. “Are we the best shooters in the league? No. But I think we’re getting closer to making sure that the shots that we shoot are the right shot at the right time for us,” Williams said. ... Despite A&M staff working remotely this week, fans are encouraged to come to Reed Arena to take in the game with Holiday Hoops ticket pricing still in effect. More information can be found at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets.

