Henry Coleman III leads Aggie men's basketball team to victory over North Florida

Duke transfer Henry Coleman III scored 27 points in his Aggie debut, and the Texas A&M men’s basketball team played stingy defense in the second half to close out a 64-46 victory over North Florida in the regular-season opener Wednesday at Reed Arena.

"The thing that I loved about Henry Coleman tonight was that he was vocal on the defensive end," said A&M assistant coach Devin Johnson, who filled in as the Aggies’ acting head coach with Buzz Williams serving the first of a two-game suspension. "He helped us get into the right spots. He played amazing, and he brought something to our team that we haven’t had in a while."

A&M scored the game’s first eight points and led 13-5 when North Florida (0-2) used an 8-0 run to tie the game at 13. The Ospreys later took a 23-21 lead on two Carter Hendricksen free throws, and the Aggies had trouble gaining separation the rest of the first half, though Coleman’s dunk with 57 seconds left and Ethan Henderson’s fastbreak layup at the buzzer put A&M ahead 36-32 at halftime.