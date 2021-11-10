Henry Coleman III leads Aggie men's basketball team to victory over North Florida

Duke transfer Henry Coleman III scored 27 points in his Aggie debut, and the Texas A&M men’s basketball team played stingy defense in the second half to close out a 64-46 victory over North Florida in the regular-season opener Wednesday at Reed Arena.
"The thing that I loved about Henry Coleman tonight was that he was vocal on the defensive end," said A&M assistant coach Devin Johnson, who filled in as the Aggies’ acting head coach with Buzz Williams serving the first of a two-game suspension. "He helped us get into the right spots. He played amazing, and he brought something to our team that we haven’t had in a while."
A&M scored the game’s first eight points and led 13-5 when North Florida (0-2) used an 8-0 run to tie the game at 13. The Ospreys later took a 23-21 lead on two Carter Hendricksen free throws, and the Aggies had trouble gaining separation the rest of the first half, though Coleman’s dunk with 57 seconds left and Ethan Henderson’s fastbreak layup at the buzzer put A&M ahead 36-32 at halftime.
The Ospreys got within 45-41 on baskets by Jaydyn Parker and Josh Berenbaum about halfway through the second half, but A&M scored seven unanswered points and began building its lead from there. Andre Gordon’s 3-pointer with 3:01 left put the Aggies up 57-43, and after North Florida’s Jarius Hicklen hit a 3, Marcus Williams answered with another for A&M and a 60-46 lead with 2:14 left.
A&M then rebounded a miss and forced a turnover on North Florida’s next two possessions, and both times Coleman scored in the paint to set the final score.
Marcus Williams, a transfer from Wyoming, had 11 points for A&M along with four rebounds, five assists and three steals. Coleman added seven rebounds, one block and one steal. Tyrece Radford had six points, a team-high 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals. The Aggies had 10 steals overall.
A&M shot just 36.9% from the floor and made just 2 of 14 attempts from 3-point range, but the Aggies hit 14 of 18 free throws and had 14 second-chance points and 16 points on the fastbreak.
North Florida shot 34.1% from the floor, hit 7 of 24 treys and 9 of 9 free throws, finishing with just eight second-chance points and seven on the fastbreak. Hendricksen led the Ospreys with 14 points.
• NOTES — Johnson also will run the team when it hosts Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Reed Arena. ... Buzz Williams was suspended two games and the program put on a two-year probation for rules violations that included impermissible contact with recruits and holding supervised workouts during the COVID-19 shutdown. He will return to the bench for the Aggies’ home game against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi at 2 p.m. Sunday as A&M opens the season with four home games in eight days, including a noon Nov. 17 matchup with Houston Baptist.