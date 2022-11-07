Hefner's growing confidence evident in A&M's season-opening win over ULM

With a stoic look on his face, Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner walked backwards toward the half-court line with an air about him that said he had done this many times before.

However, in his two previous seasons with the Aggies, the lanky spot-shooter had never drained a turn-around, fade-away jumper to beat the buzzer at the end of the half.

Hefner opened the men’s basketball season with a 12-point performance in a 87-54 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Monday night at Reed Arena. It was not the most points of his career, but it was the most versatile effort he’s had, his coach and teammates said.

“He’s playing with such — it’s quite — but it’s a high level of fervor on both ends,” head coach Buzz Williams said. “He can change our team when he’s playing the way he’s been playing.”

The Netherlands native netted 17 points last season in the Aggies’ home loss to Missouri by hitting 5 of 6 shots from behind the arc. Monday night, Hefner made 2 of 5 from 3-point range as a part of a 4 for 8 effort from the field. Along with the circus shot to close out the first half, Hefner had an off-balance layup off the dribble early in the second half.

“Most teams that we play, they’re going to look at me and suspect that I’m just going to shoot 3s,” Hefner said. “Knowing that’s what’s coming my way, if I can find a way to knock down a couple and be able to resort to a dribble pull-up and whatnot, it’s going to open a lot more doorways for us.”

It was his third time to score in double digits.

A&M guard Wade Taylor IV added a game-high 18 points, alongside Henry Coleman III’s 14 and Manny Obaseki’s 10.

Taylor shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range, which is bettered only by his 77.8% performance (7 of 9) against Oregon State last year. In his “Shooting with Buzz” practices, where players compete against each other in a variety of shooting drills, Hefner and Taylor have been made to shoot from behind the NBA 3-point line to balance the field, Williams said.

As a team, the Aggies hit 12 of 26 shots from 3-point range, one better than the last season’s best which they did three times. It tied for the most the Aggies have made in the last two seasons and was the most since 14 against LSU in the 2019-20 season.

Williams credits his coaching staff in recognizing a deficiency in outside shooting and adding early offensive wrinkles to get quality looks for the shooters.

“Our staff, how they devise the merging of what we’re doing in early offense and what it flows into or when it’s a dead ball, this is what we’re doing,” Williams said. “I think our guys are feeling more confident in when they are supposed to shoot.”

Thanks to two 3-pointers from Hefner, the Aggies jumped to an early eight-point lead, that would extend as high as 19 in the first half and 38 with five minutes left in the game.

The Aggies contained what Williams described was a unique offense in ULM, which had Nike Metskhavarishvili and Jamari Blackmon each score 10.

The Warhawks shot 27.1% from the field, but were aided by 14 Aggie turnovers, which turned into 18 points, and a 20 of 28 clip from the free-throw line. A&M fouled a trio of 3-point shooters in the first half.

“That’s a sin,” Williams said. “You should never foul a shooter in the act of shooting.”

Closing out on outside shooters was a point of emphasis after the Aggies’ preseason scrimmage with Baylor. Hefner said the fouls came from over eagerness to correct the problem.

The Aggies’ opening win was one to shake out any early jitters that a squad with several new faces might have. It’s the same progression Hefner has had in his two seasons in Aggieland and through this offseason, Williams said.

“He just plays with more and more confidence, even when he shoots it,” Williams said. “Like, I’m to the point that when he shoots it, if his feet are set, I’m like, ‘That’s basket.’”

As for turn-around, fade-away jumpers, well, that might be just a little too cocky, he said with a sly smirk.

“We don’t need all that,” Williams said. “If you see it on a mixtape, we don’t want that.”