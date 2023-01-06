Gordon, Garcia adding defensive spark to Texas A&M men's basketball lineup

The fact that Texas A&M guard Andre Gordon and forward Andersson Garcia share initials is not lost on Gordon. In fact, it seems a little more like destiny that the two are now linked in head coach Buzz William’s game plan.

Over the last two games, Gordon and Garcia have been the first two players off the bench for the Aggie men’s basketball team (9-5, 1-0), tasked with providing a defensive spark that was especially evident in the first half of the Aggies’ win at Florida on Wednesday.

“AG and AG, it’s like twins,” Gordon said. “When we come in, we’re just making sure we’re on the same page. We know what we’re coming in to do, give a little energy boost. ... AG and AG come in and we try to get the spark for the team.”

A deep dive into the numbers back up the claim. According to CBB Analytics, the lineup of Gordon, Garcia, Dexter Dennis, Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman have the team’s highest defensive rating of lineups that have played more than 10 minutes this season at 71.3. That same lineup also has the team’s best net rating of plus 49.6 and the team’s second best plus-minus at plus 15.

“Two guys that you look at their stat sheet and you’re like why are they playing?” Williams said. “Because they are doing everything that’s not in a stat sheet that impacts winning. ... They raise the play-hard level. They raise the weakside defense level. They dramatically change the rebounding percentage numbers on both ends.”

Garcia has especially come into his own in the last four games. Since A&M lost to Wofford on Dec. 20, he has averaged more than 10 minutes per game and has the team’s second highest Hakeem percentage (the sum of a players’ block and steal percentage) over the last five games, according to CBB Analytics.

The Dominican post has the highest defensive win shares of any Aggie bench player (0.4) and the third highest win shares per 40 minutes of players with significant playing time behind Wade Taylor and Radford.

Garcia also leads the Aggies in taking charges, drawing 0.6 per game.

“Andy has been playing great, and his minutes have gone up as the year’s gone on,” Gordon said.

The AGs and the rest of the Aggie defense will have their hands full Saturday against LSU (12-2, 1-1), which ranks third in the Southeastern Conference in 3-point shooting percentage at 35.8%. A&M and LSU will play at 5 p.m. at Reed Arena.

LSU guard Adam Miller is fourth in the conference in 3-pointers made (34) followed by 6-foot-10 forward K.J. Williams (29). The Aggies rank last in the SEC in defensive 3-point percentage, allowing 36.1% to fall.

“[K.J. Williams] I would say is for sure going to be newcomer of the year,” Buzz Williams said. “I would say based on what he’s done thus far, he’s probably going to be an all-league guy.”

Gordon’s availability Saturday is in question after he twisted his ankle late in the Florida win, Buzz Williams said. Regardless, he hopes the Aggies can bring the same kind of energy and rebounding to Saturday’s SEC home opener.

“I thought [Wednesday] was for sure the hardest we had played, thought it was the longest we had played hard,” Buzz Williams said. “I thought it was the first time in the season that the connectedness of everybody playing hard was present, and in truth, that was what gave us a chance, so I’m very encouraged by that.”

• NOTES — The Aggies will be without guard Manny Obaseki for four to six weeks after he underwent surgery for a fracture in his hand Friday. The sophomore suffered the injury when he fell to the floor while drawing a foul in Wednesday’s game at Florida. Gordon and Henry Coleman III are game-time decisions for the Aggies after twisting their ankles, according to Buzz Williams. Post Julius Marble entered Wednesday’s game with a small injury to his shooting hand sustained in practice and reinjured it during the game. He sat out of shooting drills Thursday, Williams said. ... According to BartTorvik.com, LSU enters Saturday’s contest shooting 52.2% on all 2-point shots that aren’t dunks. ... A&M ranks first in the country in free throws made per game (19.4) and free-throw attempts per game (26.5).