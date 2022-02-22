Good times flow for Texas A&M men's basketball team in 91-77 win over Georgia

Several Texas A&M men’s basketball players giggled as they swarmed into the Reed Arena student section to celebrate a 91-77 win over Georgia on Tuesday. A&M head coach Buzz Williams joked with the media in his postgame press conference.
A 14-point victory, the second-largest of the Southeastern Conference season for the Aggies, seemed to put grins on weathered faces.
“We had fun tonight,” A&M forward Henry Coleman III said. “That was one of the first games in a while where it felt like everyone out there was having a ton of fun and everybody was flowing from [Quenton Jackson] scoring 30 to somebody not even playing. It was a lot of fun, and it was a good team effort.”
Coleman and Jackson combined to shoot 16 of 16 from the field, including 11 of 11 for 31 points by Jackson, a super senior guard. He became the second Aggie in program history to make 100% of his shots from the field with a minimum of 10 attempts. Vernon Smith hit 13 for 13 night against Anchorage in 1978.
Jackson said he had never had a 100% night from the field in his career.
“I just kind of let the game come to me, and that was the result,” Jackson said.
It only took six minutes for Jackson to score his first 10 points, pushing the Aggies to an early four point lead. After weathering an 11-0 Georgia run, the Aggies (17-11, 6-9) mounted a 22-5 run that pushed them to a 10-point margin and a lead they would not relinquish.
Jackson ended the first half with a highlight reel assist, spinning in air and dishing to Coleman on the block, and the forward finished the play with an easy layup. Jackson pulled the move to avoid taking an offensive foul. Coleman was glad he got two hands on the pass, he said with a laugh.
“I honestly had no idea [he was going to pass it],” Coleman said. “I was just kind of right there ready for it, and it was a good play by Q.”
Georgia’s Cam Oquendo scored a game-high 33 points, and his 3-pointer midway through the second half cut the Aggie lead to seven. But contrary to most of the conference season, the Aggies didn’t let Georgia (6-22, 1-14) come any closer.
Williams said it was the most consistent 40 minutes of play from his team this season.
“Our effort, our tenacity, our intensity, our competitive spirit, our connectives from start to finish was the best it’s been all year long,” Williams said. “I think that was the difference in the game. I don’t think it was the plays. I don’t think it was, ‘Were they in zone or man?’ I think it was the mentality in which we competed, and I thought the guys that played today played with an edge that we need to play with going forward.”
The third-year Aggie head coach used his 12th different starting lineup of the season with Jackson, Coleman, Wade Taylor IV, Tyrece Radford and Manny Obaseki. The Aggies also played without defined positions, a new wrinkle for the contest, Williams said.
The fluidity helped put more people in position to box out as A&M allowed just two offensive rebounds. The last time A&M held a team to that mark came in the 2018 Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan.
Georgia scored no second chance points.
Williams said the Aggies’ 88% clip on defensive rebounding blew past the 71% threshold he wants his team to achieve each game.
“That’s phenomenal,” he said.
Aiding in rebounding numbers for both teams was the high percentage of makes between the squads. Georgia shot 60% from the field, including 54% from 3-point range, while A&M made 56% of its shots from the field and 35% from behind the arc.
Including Jackson, five Aggies registered double-digit point totals, including Coleman’s 15 and 10 apiece from Radford, Obaseki and Hassan Diarra.
As A&M reaches its final three games of the regular season, in need of every last win to have a chance at a postseason berth, Williams said he hopes the fun carries past Tuesday’s win.
“True confidence can only come from work, and I think they knew they were working,” Williams said. “I think they played with confidence, and I think when you work really hard — I know this may be demented — I think that’s when it is supposed to be fun.”