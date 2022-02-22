Good times flow for Texas A&M men's basketball team in 91-77 win over Georgia

Jackson ended the first half with a highlight reel assist, spinning in air and dishing to Coleman on the block, and the forward finished the play with an easy layup. Jackson pulled the move to avoid taking an offensive foul. Coleman was glad he got two hands on the pass, he said with a laugh.

“I honestly had no idea [he was going to pass it],” Coleman said. “I was just kind of right there ready for it, and it was a good play by Q.”

Georgia’s Cam Oquendo scored a game-high 33 points, and his 3-pointer midway through the second half cut the Aggie lead to seven. But contrary to most of the conference season, the Aggies didn’t let Georgia (6-22, 1-14) come any closer.

Williams said it was the most consistent 40 minutes of play from his team this season.

“Our effort, our tenacity, our intensity, our competitive spirit, our connectives from start to finish was the best it’s been all year long,” Williams said. “I think that was the difference in the game. I don’t think it was the plays. I don’t think it was, ‘Were they in zone or man?’ I think it was the mentality in which we competed, and I thought the guys that played today played with an edge that we need to play with going forward.”