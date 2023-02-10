A huge smile flashed on Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford’s typically emotionless face. He leaned back and clapped his hands.

“That’s big. That’s big,” he said when asked about his former Aggie teammate Quenton Jackson earning a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards.

As the Southeastern Conference’s second-place Aggies (17-7, 9-2) travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to face LSU (12-12, 1-10) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Radford couldn’t help but find motivation from the former junior college transfer’s story. After all, Jackson had traversed all the valley’s of a rollercoaster season last year and was the biggest reason why A&M reached the National Invitation Tournament final in New York. He was A&M’s high scorer in eight of the Aggies’ final 13 games.

For as much as Jackson was the foundation of the Aggies’ success last season, an older, more mature A&M squad has proven it can continue building beyond his impact.

“When I met Q, he’s been solid ever since being in the gym,” Radford said. “So to see him go through the whole process of just sticking through it, that brought a lot of motivation to the whole team. That meant a lot just to see him do that.”

This season, five Aggies have shared high-point honors led by Wade Taylor IV’s nine times. Radford has led A&M in scoring eight times and forward Henry Coleman III six. To that same end, five different Aggies have paced the team in rebounds in multiple games this season. Julius Marble has eight followed by Coleman and Radford with seven, guard Dexter Dennis with six and sixth-man Andersson Garcia with four.

“Are we doing the same thing schemewise that we did last year? No,” associate head coach Devin Johnson said. “We’ve changed some things here and there. Have we changed some things since nonconference? Yeah, we change game by game our scheme, but I have to give the credit to the players for taking the scheme and applying it to the floor.”

Of the Aggies’ starting lineup in SEC play — Taylor, Radford, Dennis, Coleman and Marble — Taylor is the only underclassmen. Forward Solomon Washington is A&M’s only freshman who has seen significant playing time this season.

A more veteran roster has allowed for more complex game planning this season that has minimized the impact of some of the SEC’s standout players. To name a few, the Aggies held Florida post Colin Castleton under his season average of 16 points per game twice and held LSU’s K.J. Williams to 10 points, shy of the 16.5 he’s averaged this season.

“This group of guys, they’re older,” Johnson said. “And so we have guys that understand the magnitude of each game. Film sessions are more fun now, because they understand that they have to lock in right now and learn what we need to do in between the lines.”

A&M will have another opportunity to scheme for Williams, who has averaged 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game since A&M’s 67-56 win over the Tigers at Reed Arena on Jan. 7. Tiger forward Derek Fountain also has come on strong of late, averaging 14.3 points over the last four games.

“[Fountain] from LSU and [Williams] are really, really good,” Johnson said. “And if you remember the first time we played LSU, [Fountain] wasn’t as aggressive offensively, and now if you look at him the last three games ... [he’s] very aggressive.”

Jackson has moved on to the NBA, but his competitive drive is still present in the program as his former teammates continue to make a successful march through the SEC.

“We have a lot of good players on this team, and so guys are competing,” Johnson said. “The way that you separate yourself is that you learn the game plan and the scheme the fastest, that way you can stay on the floor the longest. We have a good group of guys that lock in in film and try to learn it, and they hold each other accountable.”

• NOTES — A&M guard Manny Obaseki continues to recover from a fractured hand he suffered in the Aggies’ SEC opener at Florida on Jan. 4 and is not expected to return to the court in the near future, Johnson said. The initial prognosis was a 4-6 week recovery of which he is in his fifth week. He was still wearing a cast and in street clothes during A&M’s home win over Auburn on Tuesday. ... A&M is looking for its first series sweep of the Tigers since the 2016-17 season. ... As of Friday, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had A&M as one of the last four teams to make the NCAA tournament field. A&M has made 16 of 56 brackets tracked by BracketMatrix.com with a high seed of nine.