Free admission for A&M-Wake Forest

Admission is free for the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal game between Texas A&M and Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.

Current Texas A&M students may enter beginning at 4:45 p.m. by showing their student ID. General admission sections for students will be: 111-115, 126-130, 201-202, 208-209, 210-216, 217-218, 224-225.

Season-ticket holders will receive digital tickets for their seats. Other fans may sit in general admission sections and enter at 5 p.m.

Season-ticket holders will be given priority and fans may be asked to move if they are in a season-ticket holder’s seat.

Parking will be free in all 100 lots surrounding the arena.

