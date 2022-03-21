 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free admission for A&M-Wake Forest

SEC Texas A M Auburn Basketball

Texas A&M players, including guard Manny Obaseki (35) carry Hassan Diarra (5) off the court after the team defeated Auburn during an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Admission is free for the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal game between Texas A&M and Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.

Current Texas A&M students may enter beginning at 4:45 p.m. by showing their student ID. General admission sections for students will be: 111-115, 126-130, 201-202, 208-209, 210-216, 217-218, 224-225.

Season-ticket holders will receive digital tickets for their seats. Other fans may sit in general admission sections and enter at 5 p.m.

Season-ticket holders will be given priority and fans may be asked to move if they are in a season-ticket holder’s seat.

Parking will be free in all 100 lots surrounding the arena.

— Eagle staff report

