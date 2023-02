Former Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson has signed a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday.

Jackson led A&M in scoring last season with 14.8 points per game. He was not drafted but signed with the Wizards and has been playing for the team’s G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. Jackson has been averaging 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Go-Go.