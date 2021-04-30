 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Texas A&M guard Chashius McNeilly to transfer to TCU
0 comments

Former Texas A&M guard Chashius McNeilly to transfer to TCU

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Cashius McNeilly announced he will transfer to TCU via Twitter on Friday.

McNeilly didn’t suit up for a game with the Aggies in his two seasons with the program but was widely regarded as the team’s best shooter. He took a medical redshirt as a freshman then opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns.

McNeilly announced he would enter the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.

McNeilly will join former A&M forward Emanuel Miller at TCU. Miller announced he would transfer to the Horned Frogs on Thursday.

A&M has two available scholarships to fill before the upcoming season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert