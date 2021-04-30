Former Texas A&M guard Chashius McNeilly to transfer to TCU

Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Cashius McNeilly announced he will transfer to TCU via Twitter on Friday.

McNeilly didn’t suit up for a game with the Aggies in his two seasons with the program but was widely regarded as the team’s best shooter. He took a medical redshirt as a freshman then opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns.

McNeilly announced he would enter the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.

McNeilly will join former A&M forward Emanuel Miller at TCU. Miller announced he would transfer to the Horned Frogs on Thursday.

A&M has two available scholarships to fill before the upcoming season.