Former Texas A&M forward Jonathan Aku signs with SFA

The Stephen F. Austin men’s basketball team has signed former Texas A&M forward Jonathan Aku. The sophomore center played in 18 games last season, averaging 1.8 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Aku entered the NCAA transfer portal last month. He’s the sixth of nine players who left last season’s team to transfer to a new school, joining guards Savion Flagg (Sam Houston State), Cashius McNeilly (TCU) and Jay Jay Chandler (South Alabama), forward Emanuel Miller (TCU) and center Kevin Marfo (Quinnipiac). Former A&M guards Jaxson Robinson, LaDamien Bradford and Jackson Young remain in the transfer portal.