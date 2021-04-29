 Skip to main content
Former Texas A&M forward Emanuel Miller transferring to TCU
20210109 AM V TENNESSEE MM 01

Texas A&M’s Emanuel Miller (5) reacts to a call during the Aggies’ game against Tennessee on Saturday.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

Former Texas A&M men’s basketball forward Emanuel Miller announced he will continue his career at TCU after entering the NCAA transfer portal two weeks ago.

Miller led A&M in scoring and rebounding last season, averaging 16.2 points and 8.2 boards per game. The Scarborough, Ontario, native was one of the Aggies’ few consistent scoring options in head coach Buzz Williams’ second season as A&M finished 8-10 overall and 13th in the Southeastern Conference at 2-8.

In two seasons at A&M, Miller averaged 27.2 minutes, 9.9 points and seven rebounds per game.

The Aggies lost to the Horned Frogs 73-55 this season in Fort Worth. Miller had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Williams said a multitude of factors played in to Miller’s decision to transfer, including wanting “a new start.” Miller also was recruited to A&M by former Aggie associate head coach and Toronto native Jamie McNeilly, whom Williams said will not return next season.

Miller’s announcement comes a day after the Aggies added transfer forward Henry Coleman III from Duke, the freshman announced on his Twitter account. The 6-foot-7, 229-pound post averaged 1.1 points and 1.4 rebounds last season in 19 games. He averaged 5 minutes per game, but saw his playing time increase later in the season when he participated in the Blue Devils’ final 11 games.

The Richmond, Virginia, native was a four-star recruit at Trinity Episcopal School. As a senior, he averaged 22.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

With the signing of Coleman, the Aggies have two available scholarships to fill before the upcoming season.

