Former Texas A&M forward Emanuel Miller transferring to TCU

Former Texas A&M men’s basketball forward Emanuel Miller announced he will continue his career at TCU after entering the NCAA transfer portal two weeks ago.

Miller led A&M in scoring and rebounding last season, averaging 16.2 points and 8.2 boards per game. The Scarborough, Ontario, native was one of the Aggies’ few consistent scoring options in head coach Buzz Williams’ second season as A&M finished 8-10 overall and 13th in the Southeastern Conference at 2-8.

In two seasons at A&M, Miller averaged 27.2 minutes, 9.9 points and seven rebounds per game.

The Aggies lost to the Horned Frogs 73-55 this season in Fort Worth. Miller had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Williams said a multitude of factors played in to Miller’s decision to transfer, including wanting “a new start.” Miller also was recruited to A&M by former Aggie associate head coach and Toronto native Jamie McNeilly, whom Williams said will not return next season.